RACINE — A $6.5 million project to expand and remodel Gateway Technical College’s SC Johnson iMET Center in Sturtevant is facing some setbacks, but construction is still targeted to begin this year.
The project, which will include a 36,000-square-foot expansion and 12,000-square-foot remodel, was scheduled to break ground last spring. However, a holdup in the distribution of a $5 million state grant has delayed construction.
Gateway voted to apply for the grant, which was part of the $3 billion Foxconn incentive bill, last September. The Village of Mount Pleasant will award the grant money to Gateway once village officials receive it.
“Nobody really knows what the process should be,” said Bill Whyte, Gateway’s senior vice president of operations. “There have been some setbacks in terms of the funding. Not that we weren’t going to get it, but the timing of getting it.”
Whyte presented information on the project at Gateway Technical College District Board meeting Thursday morning at the school’s Racine Campus. Board members seemed sympathetic about the delay, but are anxious to get the project started.
“The fact of the matter is that we did our part,” said board treasurer Ronald J. Frederick of Kenosha.
“We look forward to Gateway’s expanded training and workforce development programs, which will meet an important need in our community,” said Claude Lois, project director for the Village of Mount Pleasant. “The village looks forward to helping advance this effort this fall.”
The project
The project will nearly double the space of the facility, located at 2320 Renaissance Blvd., Sturtevant. The project will add four new engineering labs, five computer labs and eight new classrooms — four of which will be used as alternative high school classrooms by Racine Unified’s REAL School, which is located just northeast of the iMET Center.
There will be updates made to a work space containing 3D printers and scanners called the the Industrial Design Fab Lab. A measurement lab also will increase in size to accommodate up to 16 students.
One concern about the project is construction, as Whyte said Gateway is receiving fewer bidders than usual for some of the individual projects at the facility. He blamed this on an uptick in construction across the region.
Gateway is borrowing the additional $1.5 million needed for the project. The project will take nine months to complete.
“We will have to figure out how to do it at $6.5 million,” said Whyte.
Although the grant was received because of the arrival of Foxconn and the project will be geared toward Foxconn operation, the skills implemented because of the expansion will be used by multiple other manufacturers in the region, Gateway officials said.
There are more than 20 other businesses in partnership with Gateway on training, including Riley Construction, Snap-on Inc. and Poclain Hydraulics; the latter three each have headquarters in Racine or Kenosha.
Next steps
Whyte said the state has agreed to hold a special meeting for the purpose of approving the funds in October. He anticipates Gateway receiving the money before November, and he hopes construction can begin soon thereafter.
A tentative schedule for the project provided Thursday states that Gateway will submit its building plans to the Village of Sturtevant for review on Aug. 29. The schedule has the date of Nov. 19 for the start of construction.
“We aren’t going to break ground until we have the dollars. It’s that simple,” said Whyte.
“We look forward to Gateway’s expanded training and workforce development programs, which will meet an important need in our community. The village looks forward to helping advance this effort this fall.” Claude Lois, project director for the Village of Mount Pleasant
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
Since RUSD is part of the "master plan" and will be using the facility why not have the
Gateway masterminds and get with RUSD masterminds and come up with some kind of financing? RUSD had no problem getting the loot to buy and remodel the form SportsPlex in Sturt. Guess maybe RUSD and Gateway should have combined building requirements in the FIRST PLACE. Waste and buffoonery. Never ends just like paying for referendums.
The held up $5 million state grant is part of the $3 billion Foxconn incentive bill. I thought the $3 billion did not include actual tax payer money but was really just a reduction in future taxes Foxconn would be paying, or actually not paying totalling $3 billion.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.