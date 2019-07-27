MOUNT PLEASANT — When the young man Ignacio Gonzalez opened the envelope from the J.I. Case Co. executive and saw the check, he cried with joy and disbelief.
Gonzalez, now 86 and 21 years retired, looks back with pride on a 40-year career as a Case Co. executive. That career made him a world traveler who accomplished much within Case’s Latin American dealer market while protecting the company from unscrupulous buyers of Case agriculture equipment.
Not bad for a boy who would skip the first and last months of school in Texas to work alongside his parents in the farm fields.
Gonzalez was born in 1932 San Antonio, Texas, where his Mexican immigrant father mostly worked the cattle ranches. Ignacio was about 7, he recalls, when his family first came to Wisconsin looking for work. They landed at a farm 4 miles south of Kenosha and kept returning every growing season.
Unlike in Texas, Gonzalez couldn’t skip school to work in the fields.
“We found out you couldn’t do that in Wisconsin,” he said with a chuckle. “If you were of school age, you had to be in school.”
When he was working in the fields, like any farm kid, he helped plant, weed and more. “I learned to drive a tractor when I was 8 or 9,” he said. “And I drove a truck out in the public when I was 12 or 13. A truck full of cabbage, and to Franksville, that kind of stuff.”
The back and forth between Wisconsin and Texas continued, and Gonzalez graduated from Cotulla High School in Texas.
After high school, Gonzalez, a straight-A student, wanted to go to college.
“I wanted to continue to college,” he said, “but obviously, people from my background never went to college.” They had no money for it and just as little encouragement.
It wasn’t even until 10th grade that the “Mexican” students ever sat in the same classroom with the white students, Gonzalez said. Even then, “They sat on one side of the room, and we sat on the other.”
U.S. Army, then college
After high school, Gonzalez found a job in Wisconsin as an assembler, among other jobs before he enlisted in the U.S. Army at 21. He served as an MP (military police) for most of his two years and left as a sergeant.
With some money Gonzalez had saved and help from the U.S. government as a veteran, he attended the University of Texas at Austin for one year, studying music and specializing in voice.
“The only reason I had to choose voice is because I didn’t have money to buy an instrument,” he explained.
But Gonzalez wound up attending college for just one year. His plan was to work each summer in Wisconsin where his chances of making some money were far better than in Texas. That first summer, his life careened toward the career he would have, when he took a job with Case.
Manufacturers would hire a U.S. veteran on the spot, Gonzalez said, and a friend told him about Case’s “rework” program. The friend said, “They launched one of these newfangled, modern transmissions for agricultural tractors, and these buggers are failing all over the world.”
Gonzalez took a job with Case — making it clear it was only for three months, until college resumed. He spent the summer removing and then replacing faulty transmissions right in the fields where they had ground to a halt. He did that first in America, then in Mexico and then throughout Central America.
An offer too good to refuse
Gonzalez returned to Racine at the end of that summer and was made an astonishing offer. He was summoned to talk with Case’s executive vice president for world operations, “or something like that,” Gonzalez said of the executive’s title.
“He wanted me to take responsibility for all marketing operations and finance — and I didn’t know that much about finance then — for Latin America, starting at Mexico, all the way down to Argentina.
“I said ‘No, I’m going back to school.’ … So, I said, ‘No, I’m sorry.’”
But the general manager handed Gonzalez an envelope and asked him to give the job offer some more thought.
He was leaving for college in about four days, and tossed the envelope onto a small table in his room, unopened. “I forgot about it,” he said.
“And on the day I was going to leave,” Gonzalez continued, “I just turned around and saw the envelope still there. So, I picked it up, and I opened it, and I don’t mind saying it: Tears came out of my eyes.
“Here’s this Mexican kid looking at a check of money that I would earn (in a month) if I accepted the job. I never dreamed I would make that much money!”
He accepted the job. “I said, ‘Well, unless it’s tomorrow, I’m ready.’”
World traveler
That was 1958. To learn finance, marketing and business, Gonzalez took correspondence courses and bought books.
“I was sent to schools in Paris I don’t know how many times for international business,” he added.
During 40 years with Case, Gonzalez would go on to travel to 52 countries. He lived for years at a time in other Latin American countries — notably Colombia, where he met and married his wife, Lee.
Through it all, he never lost his intense fondness for Wisconsin. At age 7, Gonzalez had tried to analyze why he was feeling as he did then.
“And it was very simple: I had never been treated with so much care and love by anybody, anywhere,” he said. “All three of us (brothers); they treated us so well and so kindly: the teachers, the farmer, his wife. I fell in love with Wisconsin because of these people.
“And I haven’t met a Wisconsinite yet that I don’t like.”
