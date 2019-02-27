RACINE — Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corp. will host a free five-week Start, Run, Grow Your Small Business Series at its office at 245 Main St., suite 102, starting March 5 from 6-9 p.m.
This series will teach the fundamentals of running a business, and participants will have the opportunity to develop a completed business plan. The series utilizes QuickBooks Online and the LivePlan platform, so computer skills are required.
The facilitator will be Jenn Ring, owner of Professional Success Partners. She brings nearly 20 years of small-business coaching, small-business planning and entrepreneurial experience to deliver a series that will provide the skills to determine and test the viability of business ideas and to create the business plan that will work for each individual.
Pre-Registration is encouraged. To register, visit wwbic.com/classes, call 262-898-5002, or email amanda.lipke@wwbic.com.
