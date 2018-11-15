RACINE — Pending final City Council approval, free meter parking will be available on select upcoming dates during the holiday season.
At the request of 1st District Alderman Jeff Coe, the Public Works and Services Committee on Tuesday recommended that the city offer free meter parking on a handful of upcoming dates in Downtown, Uptown and West Racine, on streets, in parking lots and at the McMynn ramp. Those dates are: Nov. 23, the so-called Black Friday; Nov. 24, the so-called Small Business Saturday; Dec. 1, 8, 15 and 22, all Saturdays; and Dec. 24, Christmas Eve.
The committee’s recommendation is scheduled to go to the City Council for consideration on Tuesday. The estimated revenue loss to the parking system is $14,000.
“Normally, meter parking is an efficient way to provide short-term parking for customers and encourage the use of parking ramps for all-day parking,” said Kelly Kruse, executive director of the Downtown Racine Corporation.
“The holiday season, however, provides a wonderful opportunity to be as welcoming to as many people as we can,” she said. “New or occasional visitors might not be familiar with paying for parking or the location of the ramps. Parking in ramps will still be available for reasonable rates.”
According to the city, DRC said, the parking utility has held parking promotions in December for the past two years. The first year it was free meter parking on Saturdays. Last year it was a promotion for merchants to download and utilize the Passport parking payment app. The promotions received positive feedback the last two years from merchants, residents and visitors, Kruse said.
