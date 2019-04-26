MOUNT PLEASANT — Foxconn Technology Group on Friday announced that it will hold an advanced manufacturing interview event May 7 and 8 to fill approximately 30 additional Gen6-related openings.
The jobs will range from entry level to senior positions across a number of job categories, including manufacturing engineers, equipment technicians, manufacturing associates, industrial engineers and environmental health and safety specialists. Foxconn said it plans to fill the positions rapidly.
New employees will travel to Foxconn facilities in Japan and Taiwan for a six-month training period, during which they will learn about Gen6 advanced manufacturing technologies in depth. Upon completion of the training program, employees will return to Wisconsin where they will mentor future employees on Gen6 processes at the company’s Wisconsin manufacturing facilities.
Gen6 means the sixth generation of a particular technology.
Selected candidates will become part of the second group of newly hired Foxconn employees to take part in overseas training for thin-film-transistor technology, fab construction and operations. The first batch is comprised of approximately 20 trainees who have been in Asia for over four months.
The interviews will be conducted at Foxconn’s facility located at 13315 Globe Drive, southeast of the intersection of Highway 20 and Interstate 94.
“Foxconn is excited to commence recruitment for the second wave of employees for our manufacturing operations at the Wisconn Valley Science and Technology Park,” stated Alan Yeung, Foxconn director of U.S. strategic initiatives. “These Wisconsin-based professionals will travel to Asia to study leading advanced manufacturing processes never before implemented in North America. They will bring this knowledge and experience back to Wisconsin and will be critical to our success as we continue to expand our footprint in the state.”
Individuals with strong engineering or technical skills, experience and qualifications are encouraged to apply. Registration will be limited to the first 300 applicants, and interviews will be granted from among the pool of registrants. Registration is required, and interview times will be assigned and emailed in advance of the event. No walk-ins on the day of the interviews will be permitted.
More information on the event and how to register is at: https://www.fewidev.com/events/#/mtpleasant-05-07_08-2019
