Foxconn to add guard shacks, modular data center

MOUNT PLEASANT — Foxconn Technology Group has requested permission to continue building its Wisconn Valley Science and Technology Park with a modular data center, five guard shacks and a smoking shack.

The Village of Mount Pleasant staff has recommended approval, when the Plan Commission meets next Wednesday, with one minor condition.

The modular data center, which the company also refers to as FoxMOD, and associated aboveground equipment are to be located near the southwest corner of the site’s 96,000-square-foot Multipurpose Building. That building is located on the Highway KR end of Area I in southwestern Mount Pleasant. A fence and updated landscaping will screen the equipment, Village Community Development Director Sam Schultz wrote in his memo to the commission.

The only condition for approval of Foxconn’s site, building and operational plan for the FoxMOD is that any branding or slogans musts abide by the village’s sign code regulations.