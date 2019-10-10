MOUNT PLEASANT — Foxconn Technology Group and its construction manager, Gilbane Exyte announced the start of roof installation of the company’s nearly 1 million-square-foot advanced-manufacturing plant on the Wisconn Valley Science and Technology Park campus.
The building is to become North America’s first and only thin-film-transistor, liquid-crystal-display fabrication plant or “fab.” Vertical construction started in August.
During roof installation, approximately 16,000 yards of concrete will be poured onto a metal deck. This work will be completed by three roofing crews in order to meet an aggressive construction schedule.
Foxconn has awarded more than $250 million to date in total contract value for work at the Wisconn Valley campus, including the recent announcement of awards totaling $83 million to more than one dozen Wisconsin businesses for roofing systems, building enclosure, civil and landscaping services.
Businesses interested in applying for competitive bids packages with Mortenson for Foxconn’s other facilities such as the Smart Manufacturing Center and High-Performance Computing Data Center are asked to visit
wisconnvalley.wi.gov for upcoming opportunities and to register at https://bit.ly/2k9Qn5V.
Students, recent college graduates, job seekers and veterans interested in pursuing careers in fields such as high-performance computing, smart manufacturing, industrial big data, cloud computing, smart display and industrial artificial intelligence are invited to visit
foxconnjobs.us to learn more.
Bird's-eye view photos of Foxconn
On Sept. 20, 2019, Racine-area certified financial planner Michael Haubrich took Journal Times reporter Michael Burke on a flight for the purpose of taking documentary photos of the developing site.
Foxconn aerials, Sept. 20, 2019
Part of the Foxconn site is shown on Sept. 20, 2019, as seen from the cockpit of Racine certified financial planner Michael Haubrich's Flight Design CTLS light sport airplane. Journal Times reporter Michael Burke was Haubrich's passenger for the purpose of taking documentary photos of the developing site. Shown here is the future thin-film-transistor fabrication plant, or "fab."
Part of the Foxconn site is shown on Sept. 20, 2019, as seen from the cockpit of Racine certified financial planner Michael Haubrich's Flight Design CTLS light sport airplane. Journal Times reporter Michael Burke was Haubrich's passenger for the purpose of taking documentary photos of the developing site. Shown here is the multipurpose building.
Part of the Foxconn site is shown on Sept. 20, 2019, as seen from the cockpit of Racine certified financial planner Michael Haubrich's Flight Design CTLS light sport airplane. Journal Times reporter Michael Burke was Haubrich's passenger for the purpose of taking documentary photos of the developing site.
Part of the Foxconn site is shown on Sept. 20, 2019, as seen from the cockpit of Racine certified financial planner Michael Haubrich's Flight Design CTLS light sport airplane. Journal Times reporter Michael Burke was Haubrich's passenger for the purpose of taking documentary photos of the developing site.
Part of the Foxconn site is shown on Sept. 20, 2019, as seen from the cockpit of Racine certified financial planner Michael Haubrich's Flight Design CTLS light sport airplane. Journal Times reporter Michael Burke was Haubrich's passenger for the purpose of taking documentary photos of the developing site.
Part of the Foxconn site is shown on Sept. 20, 2019, as seen from the cockpit of Racine certified financial planner Michael Haubrich's Flight Design CTLS light sport airplane. Journal Times reporter Michael Burke was Haubrich's passenger for the purpose of taking documentary photos of the developing site.
Part of the Foxconn site is shown on Sept. 20, 2019, as seen from the cockpit of Racine certified financial planner Michael Haubrich's Flight Design CTLS light sport airplane. Journal Times reporter Michael Burke was Haubrich's passenger for the purpose of taking documentary photos of the developing site. Shown here is the future thin-film-transistor fabrication plant, or "fab," at left in background and multipurpose building at right in background.
Part of the Foxconn site is shown on Sept. 20, 2019, as seen from the cockpit of Racine certified financial planner Michael Haubrich's Flight Design CTLS light sport airplane. Journal Times reporter Michael Burke was Haubrich's passenger for the purpose of taking documentary photos of the developing site. Shown here is the future thin-film-transistor fabrication plant, or "fab," at left and multipurpose building in background.
Part of the Foxconn site is shown on Sept. 20, 2019, as seen from the cockpit of Racine certified financial planner Michael Haubrich's Flight Design CTLS light sport airplane. Journal Times reporter Michael Burke was Haubrich's passenger for the purpose of taking documentary photos of the developing site. Shown here is the future thin-film-transistor fabrication plant, or "fab," at left and multipurpose building at right in background.
Part of the Foxconn site is shown on Sept. 20, 2019, as seen from the cockpit of Racine certified financial planner Michael Haubrich's Flight Design CTLS light sport airplane. Journal Times reporter Michael Burke was Haubrich's passenger for the purpose of taking documentary photos of the developing site. Shown here is the future thin-film-transistor fabrication plant, or "fab," in the foreground and multipurpose building in background.
Part of the Foxconn site is shown on Sept. 20, 2019, as seen from the cockpit of Racine certified financial planner Michael Haubrich's Flight Design CTLS light sport airplane. Journal Times reporter Michael Burke was Haubrich's passenger for the purpose of taking documentary photos of the developing site. Shown here is the new power plant at left and two large new retention ponds.
Part of the Foxconn site is shown on Sept. 20, 2019, as seen from the cockpit of Racine certified financial planner Michael Haubrich's Flight Design CTLS light sport airplane. Journal Times reporter Michael Burke was Haubrich's passenger for the purpose of taking documentary photos of the developing site. Shown here is the new power substation.
Part of the Foxconn site is shown on Sept. 20, 2019, as seen from the cockpit of Racine certified financial planner Michael Haubrich's Flight Design CTLS light sport airplane. Journal Times reporter Michael Burke was Haubrich's passenger for the purpose of taking documentary photos of the developing site. Shown here is the future thin-film-transistor fabrication plant, or "fab."
Part of the Foxconn site is shown on Sept. 20, 2019, as seen from the cockpit of Racine certified financial planner Michael Haubrich's Flight Design CTLS light sport airplane. Journal Times reporter Michael Burke was Haubrich's passenger for the purpose of taking documentary photos of the developing site. Shown here is the new power substation just east of the Foxconn campus.
Part of the Foxconn site is shown on Sept. 20, 2019, as seen from the cockpit of Racine certified financial planner Michael Haubrich's Flight Design CTLS light sport airplane. Journal Times reporter Michael Burke was Haubrich's passenger for the purpose of taking documentary photos of the developing site.
Part of the Foxconn site is shown on Sept. 20, 2019, as seen from the cockpit of Racine certified financial planner Michael Haubrich's Flight Design CTLS light sport airplane. Journal Times reporter Michael Burke was Haubrich's passenger for the purpose of taking documentary photos of the developing site. Shown here is the future thin-film-transistor fabrication plant, or "fab."
Part of the Foxconn site is shown on Sept. 20, 2019, as seen from the cockpit of Racine certified financial planner Michael Haubrich's Flight Design CTLS light sport airplane. Journal Times reporter Michael Burke was Haubrich's passenger for the purpose of taking documentary photos of the developing site. Shown here is the future thin-film-transistor fabrication plant, or "fab."
Part of the Foxconn site is shown on Sept. 20, 2019, as seen from the cockpit of Racine certified financial planner Michael Haubrich's Flight Design CTLS light sport airplane. Journal Times reporter Michael Burke was Haubrich's passenger for the purpose of taking documentary photos of the developing site.
Part of the Foxconn site is shown on Sept. 20, 2019, as seen from the cockpit of Racine certified financial planner Michael Haubrich's Flight Design CTLS light sport airplane. Journal Times reporter Michael Burke was Haubrich's passenger for the purpose of taking documentary photos of the developing site.
Part of the Foxconn site is shown on Sept. 20, 2019, as seen from the cockpit of Racine certified financial planner Michael Haubrich's Flight Design CTLS light sport airplane. Journal Times reporter Michael Burke was Haubrich's passenger for the purpose of taking documentary photos of the developing site. Part of the Foxconn campus can be seen in the background; in the foreground is Sylvania Airport.
Racine-area certified financial planner Michael Haubrich is shown here on Sept. 20, 2019, with his Flight Design CTLS light sport airplane just before taking Journal Times reporter Michael Burke on a flight to document the developing Foxconn site.
