RACINE — For decades, the former downtown YMCA building at 401 Wisconsin Ave. has sat either unused or underused. But the Foxconn Technology Group project is about to change that.
A team of three separate developers from the Los Angeles/Pasadena, Calif., area, collectively called Mt. Royal, has bought the four-story brick building for $399,000. The group is planning to create housing on the site — either by redeveloping the 45,000-square-foot building or razing it and constructing a new building.
One plan would create 52 new apartments in the existing building, and the other would construct about 140 new units in a new building.
“It’s because of Foxconn” that Mt. Royal formed to do a housing project here, said Tim Ryan, 50, of Tim Ryan Construction, one-third of the project team. Ryan also owns housing in Chattanooga, Tenn., as HSS Investments. “We believe there’s growth (coming), and we love the Downtown area,” he added.
Also equal partners in Mt. Royal are Brittany Seely, 35, of New Arbor Development, which primarily does redevelopment in northeast Los Angeles; and Todd Bowden of Bowden Development. Bowden is a general contractor who does planned-unit developments; it is his first time teaming up with Ryan and Seely on a development project.
The partners bought 401 Wisconsin Ave. from a bankruptcy court; the previous owner, who had a part-time martial arts studio there, had declared bankruptcy and the building was foreclosed upon.
“It has so much potential,” Ryan said, with its proximity to Main Street, Monument Square and the river. Also, the property is larger than 1 acre, much of it consisting of a parking lot.
Mt. Royal also has a purchase agreement to buy the three-story building at the southwest corner of the same block.
Two options
Ryan and Seely said they are equally considering going two very different directions with their newly acquired Downtown property.
The first option, about a $3 million project, is to redevelop 401 Wisconsin Ave. — which was built in 1915 as the Racine YMCA — into 52 market-rate studio and one-bedroom apartments. They would expect to start construction in early 2019, and that would be about a six- to eight-month project, meaning an opening sometime in the latter part of next year.
From its beginnings as the city’s YMCA, the building’s large basement still has two bowling lanes. Those would be preserved, Seely said.
Mt. Royal is currently doing some minor repairs and roofing to stop the leaks and preserve the building in case they choose that option, Ryan said.
The other option being considered, about a $20 million project, would be to raze the old YMCA and construct a new, likely five-story building that would occupy the entire block. That building would have about 140 apartments, possibly a strip of first-floor retail along the south end facing Monument Square, and one or two floors of indoor parking. Mt. Royal is currently working on designs with Continuum Architects + Planners of Milwaukee.
That would be about an 18-month project including demolition, they said.
“We desperately need market rate housing,” said Kelly Kruse, executive director of Downtown Racine Corp. “This is a crucial step in making Downtown more functional and vibrant. I am thrilled they chose that location to redevelop.”
(7) comments
Where will they park?
Read the article again please.
What about the other YMCA building on the lake? Is that still empty?
I hope the market rate housing doesn’t’ get morphed into the low to middle income rate that the city of Racine has been in love with for years. Please try and keep the project a privately funded. I don’t care to see the Local, State, and Federal agencies go on another building project binge with taxpayer money. Past history has proven they are more than capable of messing up a free lunch.
Are there no Wisconsin groups that are interested in building an ongoing income producing site in Racine downtown?
The bid from the Wisconsin folks was rejected.
And all the dem candidates for governor are anti Foxconn. Losers.
