Foxconn Smart Cities – Smart Futures competition continues

MILWAUKEE — Earlier this year, Foxconn launched the Year Two Smart Cities–Smart Futures competition, in which individuals and teams representing higher education in Wisconsin compete for financial awards, technical support and in-kind contributions.
Foxconn says ideas submitted for the competition will help improve and enhance living and working environments, manufacturing facilities and processes, promote attractive streetscapes, transportation network and living spaces, and encourage sustainability.
This past week, Foxconn announced it has narrowed the list of finalists down to 25, although the company did not publicly release the identity of the finalists.
Each finalist from the first-round submissions will receive $500 and be given an opportunity to advance to round two. Foxconn received a total of 71 submissions from across 20 different higher education institutions around Wisconsin.
Submissions are evaluated by a panel of judges represented by academic partners and external stakeholders. Foxconn will be looking into concepts that involve advanced manufacturing, environmental sustainability, healthcare, agritech, Internet of Things, machine learning, smart display, industrial artificial intelligence and high-performance computing. Competitive submissions will be required to apply these technologies to solve real-world problems and benefit and improve Wisconsin communities.
“Wisconsin continues to be a priority for us at Foxconn, and we want to play our part in realizing the vision of making Wisconsin the Silicon Valley of the Midwest,” stated Alan Yeung, director of U.S. strategic initiatives for Foxconn. “Part of that includes tapping into potential of the students — the future of Wisconsin — and harnessing their ideas to create an impact in their community. With Foxconn’s resources and expertise, we would be able to collaborate, enable and empower the participants in their aspirations.”
Foxconn has partnered with the University of Wisconsin System, the Wisconsin Association of Independent Colleges and Universities, and the Wisconsin Technical College System on the Smart Cities – Smart Futures competition, visiting colleges and universities from UW-Eau Claire and Ripon College to Gateway Technical College to promote the competition.
In addition to the academic partners, the competition is also supported by several groups including the League of Wisconsin Municipalities, Wisconsin Technology Council, Wisconsin Economic Development Corp., WiSys Technology Foundation, Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation, UW-Milwaukee Research Foundation and SCORE.
Year two second-round submissions will be due Dec. 7. For more information about the competition visit: https://wismartcities-smartfutures.com/