Foxconn’s Smart Manufacturing Center under construction

MOUNT PLEASANT — Foxconn Technology Group and Mortenson, its construction manager for the Smart Manufacturing Center, announced Friday that “vertical” construction and steel placement is underway for the company’s nearly 260,000-square-foot SMC at the Wisconn Valley Science and Technology Park.

Foxconn said the purpose of the SMC is to further attract business partnerships within the science and technology park, to drive job creation and economic development.

The SMC is planned to be a multifaceted manufacturing facility where components for enterprise servers and racks will be manufactured and assembled. In addition, the center will have a second-floor mezzanine to house support staff and meeting spaces.

The vertical construction consists of 169 precast concrete panels made in Waukesha, some measuring as high as 38 feet, along with 3,794 steel members fabricated in Wisconsin. Foxconn’s total investment at Wisconn Valley is now nearly $372 million.