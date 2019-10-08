{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE COUNTY — The first information sessions about Foxconn’s newly announced Foxconn Earn and Learn Program for college students will be held Wednesday and Thursday.

On Friday Foxconn announced the new program. It said the program will allow students enrolled in select technical colleges and universities to work for Foxconn for up to six months as full-time employees in training. Furthermore, students will be provided time allowances to continue their studies to “earn and learn.”

Gateway Technical College and the University of Wisconsin-Parkside are partners in the program.

The sessions will be held:

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up
  • From 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at the SC Johnson iMET Center, 2320 Renaissance Blvd.;
  • From 4-7 p.m. Thursday in Gateway’s SC Johnson Student Life Center in the Downtown Racine Lake Building, 1001 Main St.; and
  • From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 16 in upper Main Place in UW-Parkside’s Wyllie Hall. A university spokesman said Foxconn is working to have students preregister to meet with company representatives within that time frame, but the details were still being worked out. In any case, students can show up and meet with a company representative.

In partnership with Wisconsin technical colleges and universities, Foxconn also is launching the trainee program in Milwaukee, Madison, Eau Claire and Green Bay.

The company did not say when the new program will start.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Reporter

Michael "Mick" Burke covers business and the Village of Sturtevant. He is the proud father of two daughters and owner of a fantastic, although rug-chewing, German shepherd dog.

Load comments