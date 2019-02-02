PEWAUKEE — A two-day event, the Golden Shovel Awards, is scheduled to include a Foxconn Panel Breakfast on Feb. 14 at the DBE Workshop and Secretary’s Golden Shovel Awards conference at the Ingleside Hotel in Pewaukee.
The two-day event, Feb. 13-14, is sponsored by the National Association of Minority Contractors of Wisconsin and Wisconsin Department of Transportation. DBE refers to disadvantaged business enterprises. It is open to anyone interested in the construction industry.
The Foxconn panel, called Smart Cities and Autonomous Driving in Wisconn Valley, is scheduled to run from 8-10 a.m. Feb. 14. The panelists are Racine Mayor Cory Mason, Shawn McComb, director of business development and commercial management for Foxconn; Brett Wallace, Foxconn project director for the southeast region; Ted Hamer, managing director for KMPG; and panel moderator Connie Li, president of Transmart, a Madison-based transportation planning consulting firm.
The cost for the conference is $125 for both days or $75 for one. For more information go to www.goldenshovelwi.com or call Rosalind Robertson at 414-438-2154.
