SOMERS — Foxconn Technology Group Tuesday formally launched its “Smart Cities—Smart Futures” initiative during a summit at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside.
The initiative was announced in May at UW-Parkside. Foxconn is committing $1 million in award prizes over the next three years to the initiative, which aims to generate new ideas from Wisconsin students, faculty and staff as they work to develop smart communities and systems throughout the state. The Smart Cities—Smart Futures competition is open to everyone affiliated with the University of Wisconsin System, the Wisconsin Association of Independent Colleges and Universities and the Wisconsin Technical College System.
The competition focuses on smart mobility, smart buildings, smart homes, smart energy and smart health, as well as quality of life, efficiency, productivity and management of resources.
Round one will have 300 winners at $150 each.
Round two will designate 50 winners at $1,500 each.
And round three will have 16 winners at $5,000 apiece.
“The competition is aimed at finding innovative ways that technology can help enhance quality of life and working environments, whether it’s through developing attractive streetscapes, building transportation networks, designing innovative living spaces, improving the way we learn or enhancing health care,” stated Alan Yeung, Foxconn director of U.S. strategic initiatives and president of FEWI. “Judges in the competition want to see ideas that promote sustainable economic and demographic growth across the Badger State, and that will enhance the lives of Wisconsinites.”
Submissions for the “Smart Cities—Smart Futures” competition can be made beginning in late September, and the deadline for the first round of entries is Oct. 31.
More details about the themes, categories and timeline of the competition can be found at the competition’s website: wismartcities-smartfutures.com. Social media efforts for the competition are underway with the Twitter handle @SmartCitiesWI and hashtag #SmartCitiesWI, a Facebook page (facebook.com/SmartCitiesWI), an Instagram page (Instagram.com/smartcitieswi) and a LinkedIn page (linkedin.com/company/smartcitiesWI).
The first phase of the initiative will focus on individuals and teams from the various academic institutions around the state, including student proposals as well as faculty-led research projects at Wisconsin’s public and private universities and colleges. Collaboration is encouraged with partners from business and industry, plus entrepreneurs, municipalities and other local and regional partners. The qualifying condition: Each team must have student, academic staff or faculty representation from an accredited, Wisconsin-based higher education institution (post high school level).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Collaboration is encouraged between the business community and the applicants!? The business community is in business to stay in business. Winning a whole $5,000 prize for a new idea that will be the property of Foxconn won't be a good return on investment. I was in a job interview where they wanted me to present a business case for improving performance of the company...for free! I passed; you want my time and expertise, you have to pay for it. $1Million over 3 years a pretty small budget for new ideas. Very smart of Fox Conn. They are 12 moves ahead of any of us here in WI. The circus is just beginning!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.