MOUNT PLEASANT — Foxconn Technology Group has created 1,032 jobs in support of its project in Mount Pleasant but will not be filing for tax credits for 2018, the company announced Friday.
“Foxconn has created 1,032 jobs in support of the project and 178 of those jobs met the requirement for the 2018 round of investment tax credits/co-investment from the state,” the company wrote to Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. “For that reason, we will not seek the first round of co-investment from the state.”
The company had to create at least 260 eligible jobs in order to file for the jobs tax credit for 2018. Because the incentives contract with the state did not contain any capital investment tax credit incentives for last year, Foxconn is ineligible for tax credits this year.
“To protect state taxpayers, WEDC’s contract with Foxconn clearly states tax credits will only be awarded when Foxconn meets its annual job creation and capital investment requirements,” WEDC Secretary Mark Hogan said in a statement. “Since that did not occur in 2018, the company will not receive any credits this year.”
The Taiwanese company this week issued a letter to WEDC summarizing highlights of the company's accomplishments in Wisconsin during 2018. Foxconn released the following statement:
“Foxconn continues to make good progress on all fronts related to the Wisconn Valley Science and Technology Park, as well as our network of innovation centers established throughout Wisconsin to support the project and the state’s technology ecosystem. We recently provided the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation with highlights of our progress related to construction, hiring, environmental sustainability, educational initiatives, and community engagement.”
The company also provided a copy of that letter, dated Thursday, which was signed by Louis Woo, a special assistant to Foxconn founder and Chairman Terry Gou. In that letter, Woo wrote that the 1,032 jobs were comprised of 178 full-time Foxconn employees and 854 people working to build the Wisconn Valley Science and Technology Park. Foxconn also created “many more indirect jobs in support of the project.”
New hiring timeline
Woo wrote to WEDC, “In 2018, we made the strategic decision to broaden the base of our investment within the State of Wisconsin, far beyond what we initially planned, to ensure the company and our workforce will be positioned for long-term success.
His letter continued, “While Foxconn remains committed to creating 13,000 jobs in Wisconsin, we have adjusted our recruitment and hiring timeline. As a company with operations around the world, we need to have the agility to adapt to a range of factors, including global economic conditions. We have done so while simultaneously advancing other aspects of the project and achieving our foremost priority for 2018: creating a solid foundation upon which the Wisconsin project can continue to grow further.”
Woo also wrote, “In 2019, we look forward to making continued progress on the construction of the Wisconn Valley Science and Technology Park campus. We will be conducting further information sessions for contractors in coming months. As part of the first phase of the project, we expect to start construction of facilities to house cutting-edge display development, advanced manufacturing, and 8K+5G research and development capabilities in the spring.”
Hogan stated, “The update provided today by Foxconn reaffirms the company’s commitment to Wisconsin as evidenced by the significant investments that go well beyond the requirements of its contract with WEDC. This transformational project will reshape Wisconsin’s economy, education system and workforce as it brings the next generation of advanced manufacturing to the U.S.
“As the update from the company shows,” Hogan continued, “Foxconn has made extensive progress on its advanced manufacturing campus in Racine County, and has invested more than $200 million statewide. These additional investments include the North American headquarters in Milwaukee, the innovation centers in Racine, Green Bay and Eau Claire, a $100 million commitment to UW-Madison for a science and research institute, the creation of a $1 million competition to promote Smart Cities innovation, and the establishment of the Wisconn Valley Venture Fund, which will spur startup activity in the region.”
Commitment still strong
For this year, in Foxconn’s potential $2.85 billion incentives contract with the state, the company would have to have created at least 520 full-time jobs to qualify for any jobs tax credit in 2020. That maximum credit would be $19.1 million if the company created at least 2,080 cumulative full-time jobs.
Foxconn could also earn up to $192,857,143 in capital investment tax credits in 2020 depending upon what it invests in its Wisconsin projects this year. It must also have hired at least 520 full-time employees.
Woo stated in Friday’s news release, “Foxconn’s commitment to Wisconsin remains as strong as ever. In addition to creating more than 1,000 jobs in the state so far, Foxconn invested over $200 million to date in Wisconsin, deepened our collaboration with a range of academic partners, supported Badger State businesses, and completed the first of many buildings at the Wisconn Valley Science and Technology Park.
Wisconsin is at the heart of our vision to create a vibrant AI 8K+5G ecosystem and we look forward to working closely with local partners, educational institutions, organizations and businesses to make further progress on the Wisconn Valley Science and Technology Park and our innovation network throughout the state, in line with our Wisconsin First commitment.”
