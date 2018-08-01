Subscribe for 17¢ / day
SOMERS — As emerging technologies broaden and increase access to information, more than 600 cities and regions throughout the world are projected to invest over $400 billion in the next two years becoming “smart.”

The Wisconsin Idea Smart Future Summit, planned to take place from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, is to include discussions with leaders from education, public administration and business. Featured speaker Chelsea Collier, founder of Digi.City, has traveled the world gathering information about the various ways in which cities and regions of all sizes are using smart technology to improve operations and enhance quality of life for residents.

Also planned for the daylong summit is a presentation by Lisa Roy, vice president of commercial excellence building solutions at Glendale-based Johnson Controls, on the company’s partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. Using smart technology, Johnson Controls created and sponsors the Johnson Controls Hall of Fame Village.

Foxconn executive Alan Yeung is slated to provide details of the company’s Smart Cities, Smart Futures competition, which was announced at UW-Parkside in May. The competition gives college and university students around Wisconsin the opportunity to submit new ideas for using technology. Foxconn has committed $1 million over three years in cash and in-kind services to the competition.

Attendees are required to register. Free registration for the event is sponsored by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation. For more information or to register, go to: uwp.edu/IdeaSummit18

Event co-sponsors include WisPolitics, an online Wisconsin politics news source, and the Racine County Economic Development Corporation.

