SOMERS — As emerging technologies broaden and increase access to information, more than 600 cities and regions throughout the world are projected to invest over $400 billion in the next two years becoming “smart.”
The Wisconsin Idea Smart Future Summit, planned to take place from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, is to include discussions with leaders from education, public administration and business. Featured speaker Chelsea Collier, founder of Digi.City, has traveled the world gathering information about the various ways in which cities and regions of all sizes are using smart technology to improve operations and enhance quality of life for residents.
Also planned for the daylong summit is a presentation by Lisa Roy, vice president of commercial excellence building solutions at Glendale-based Johnson Controls, on the company’s partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. Using smart technology, Johnson Controls created and sponsors the Johnson Controls Hall of Fame Village.
Foxconn executive Alan Yeung is slated to provide details of the company’s Smart Cities, Smart Futures competition, which was announced at UW-Parkside in May. The competition gives college and university students around Wisconsin the opportunity to submit new ideas for using technology. Foxconn has committed $1 million over three years in cash and in-kind services to the competition.
Attendees are required to register. Free registration for the event is sponsored by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation. For more information or to register, go to: uwp.edu/IdeaSummit18
Event co-sponsors include WisPolitics, an online Wisconsin politics news source, and the Racine County Economic Development Corporation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.