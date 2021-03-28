Foxconn has big ideas: Taiwanese giant signals that electric vehicles could be made in Mount Pleasant

It’s been a long time since plans were announced to bring Foxconn to Wisconsin. It was July 26, 2017, when then-President Donald Trump confirmed the original plan to produce large LCD screens in Mount
Pleasant. But in the first months of 2021, Foxconn is at least trying to show that its gears may finally really begin spinning.
The story of 2019 and 2020 with Foxconn was more opaque.
Moments sowing distrust in the Taiwanese tech giant included plan announced after announced plan falling dead. In 2019, the company announced it’d be making automated coffee machines; that plan never materialized, being abandoned within months, but the company kept it quiet.
In 2020, the company said it was producing ventilators in Mount Pleasant, but it remains publicly unknown how many were ever made, with production ending in November. Face masks too were produced, but an unknown
number. The company has blamed the lack of clarity over the past year primarily on the COVID-19 pandemic. The worldwide presence of the novel coronavirus has thrown market projections out of whack, with the company’s new refrain being that it still is trying to solidify a production plan that aligns with changing market demands. There also were months of shutdown of production in mainland China in the first months of 2020, a preview of what was coming stateside.
In 2020, when the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation said that Foxconn isn’t eligible for tax credits until a new contract — which presumably would solidify what Foxconn would actually be doing in Mount Pleasant — can be agreed upon. Both sides have indicated they’re confident a contract will be finalized in the coming months.
Hints of what may be coming have been laid out.
The company is also looking at making servers, something that Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said he witnessed being made during a tour, a sign that things are happening there. Racine County Supervisor Jody Spencer said she witnessed the same thing, but remained skeptical of actual production levels: “It was a massive building with few people working,” she told Wisconsin Public Radio following an Oct. 29 tour. “To be honest, I didn’t know what was real and what was framed for the tour.”
Most notably of late, however, the company started hinting in late 2020 it was beginning to look into becoming a major producer of electric vehicles.
That plan’s potential tie to Mount Pleasant came Feb. 24 when electric vehicle manufacturer Fisker announced it was partnering with Foxconn for building a future vehicle.
Fisker is mostly untested. Its proofs of concept have earned the California company a $2.9 billion valuation, but it still hasn’t produced more than a couple thousands vehicles in the past decade. Its first true production vehicle is expected next
year. Chairman Young Liu said, during a March 16 news conference in Taiwan’s capital city, that Mount Pleasant was in the running with Mexico to be Foxconn’s North American electric vehicle production hub. That of course, is not a guarantee.
However, Liu — who became chairman in July 2019, after Trump declared Foxconn’s Wisconsin campus would be the “eighth wonder of the world” — made it clear he doesn’t want the Mount Pleasant investment go to waste.
This month, move-in was expected to be finished for the globular data center, little more than a year after construction began. The same goes for the bigger, more rectangular Smart Manufacturing Center.
Progression like that leaves signs of hope, especially as the company is unexpected to meet hiring goals until at least 2024.
Liu says that the company’s Wisconsin plans should be finalized by July.
'Every aspect of our lives has been turned on its head': The COVID-19 pandemic one year on
A year into a once-in-a-century pandemic, Madison and Wisconsin continue to grapple with a virus that's killed thousands, destroyed businesses, upended school and changed nearly all aspects of everyday life.
It's been 12 months of grief, shutdowns, reopenings, protective measures, partisan fighting, lawsuits and loss. And now, hope.
“Truly every aspect of our lives has been turned on its head,” said Malia Jones, a UW-Madison infectious disease epidemiologist.
"If you would have told me last March that we'd be virtual for a year, I'd never, ever would have believed it."
"We’re used to taking whatever comes through the door," said nurse Maria Hanson, who started journaling about the pandemic soon after treating the patient.
"It’s a risk vs. reward thing and I risk my life to save others," said Brandon Jones, who always worried about bringing the virus home to his wife and two kids.
“Usually a funeral is a major step in understanding that a life was lived and the person is now gone,” he said. “If families don’t get that, it’s just really hard.”
Rev. Marcus Allen knew what bringing everyone together could do for their spiritual and mental health. But each time he considered reopening the church, COVID-19 cases surged.
"I was getting my work done from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. every day," she said.
“Reporting the death counts out day after day was draining,” she said. “It felt like I was announcing a funeral every day.”
