Foxconn has big ideas: Taiwanese giant signals that electric vehicles could be made in Mount Pleasant

number. The company has blamed the lack of clarity over the past year primarily on the COVID-19 pandemic. The worldwide presence of the novel coronavirus has thrown market projections out of whack, with the company’s new refrain being that it still is trying to solidify a production plan that aligns with changing market demands. There also were months of shutdown of production in mainland China in the first months of 2020, a preview of what was coming stateside.

In 2020, when the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation said that Foxconn isn’t eligible for tax credits until a new contract — which presumably would solidify what Foxconn would actually be doing in Mount Pleasant — can be agreed upon. Both sides have indicated they’re confident a contract will be finalized in the coming months.

Hints of what may be coming have been laid out.