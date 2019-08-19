You are the owner of this article.
Foxconn goes vertical: Construction of fabrication plant walls starts

Foxconn fab site

At the Foxconn Technology Group campus in Mount Pleasant on Monday, project overseer Adam Jelen talks about the start of vertical construction at the future liquid-crystal-display screen manufacturing facility as, in the background, the first panel has been placed and the second is being moved into place. Jelen is senior vice president, Central Midwest Division, for Gilbane Building Co.

 MICHAEL BURKE mick.burke@journaltimes.com

MOUNT PLEASANT — Vertical construction of Foxconn Technology Group’s Mount Pleasant advanced-manufacturing plant began on Monday, right on schedule — to the day.

The massive construction project is the Taiwanese company’s first manufacturing operation ever in the United States and is being called the “fab,” short for thin-film-transistor (TFT) fabrication plant.

“We are starting vertical construction for the advanced-display fabrication facilities,” said Adam Jelen, senior vice president, Central Midwest Division, for Gilbane Building Co. on Monday on the Foxconn campus. Last week, Gilbane and its many subcontractors completed the major foundation work for the plant, he added.

At approximately 56,000 square feet, the building will be the size of about 17 football fields, Jelen said.

As previously announced, the plant is still expected to begin manufacturing operations in the fourth quarter of next year, he said.

About 200 trades people are currently at work on the fab, which is located in the northeast corner of the Foxconn campus, Jelen said. The campus itself is nestled in the southwest corner of the Village of Mount Pleasant.

The precast wall panels being welded onto their embedded steel pads average 40 feet tall and about 65,000 pounds, or more than 32 tons, Jelen said.

“We are going to weld the panels together, they’re welded to the foundation, and there are temporary braces.”

The panels are heavy enough that each flatbed truckload consists of a single panel, and each is a sandwich of insulation between two sheets of concrete.

The fab’s walls will be formed by 411 such panels, Jelen said. Two cranes are on site now and can set about 10 to 15 panels per day.

“Next week, right behind the precast (panels), we will be starting structural steel,” the start of the ceiling and roof, Jelen continued. That will involve another two cranes.

The fab building itself is expected to be completed in next year’s second quarter, followed by installation of machinery and everything else required to begin manufacturing operations, Jelen said.

The Journal Times will update this story.

Reporter

Michael "Mick" Burke covers business and the Village of Sturtevant. He is the proud father of two daughters and owner of a fantastic, although rug-chewing, German shepherd dog.

