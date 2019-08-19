Foxconn goes vertical: Construction of fabrication plant walls starts

MOUNT PLEASANT — Vertical construction of Foxconn Technology Group’s Mount Pleasant advanced-manufacturing plant began on Monday, right on schedule — to the day.
The massive construction project is the Taiwanese company’s first manufacturing operation ever in the United States and is being called the “fab,” short for thin-film-transistor (TFT) fabrication plant.
“We are starting vertical construction for the advanced-display fabrication facilities,” said Adam Jelen, senior vice president, Central Midwest Division, for Gilbane Building Co. on Monday on the Foxconn campus. Last week, Gilbane and its many subcontractors completed the major foundation work for the plant, he added.
At approximately 56,000 square feet, the building will be the size of about 17 football fields, Jelen said.
As previously announced, the plant is still expected to begin manufacturing operations in the fourth quarter of next year, he said.
About 200 trades people are currently at work on the fab, which is located in the northeast corner of the Foxconn campus, Jelen said. The campus itself is nestled in the southwest corner of the Village of Mount Pleasant.
The precast wall panels being welded onto their embedded steel pads average 40 feet tall and about 65,000 pounds, or more than 32 tons, Jelen said.
“We are going to weld the panels together, they’re welded to the foundation, and there are temporary braces.”
The panels are heavy enough that each flatbed truckload consists of a single panel, and each is a sandwich of insulation between two sheets of concrete.
The fab’s walls will be formed by 411 such panels, Jelen said. Two cranes are on site now and can set about 10 to 15 panels per day.
“Next week, right behind the precast (panels), we will be starting structural steel,” the start of the ceiling and roof, Jelen continued. That will involve another two cranes.
The fab building itself is expected to be completed in next year’s second quarter, followed by installation of machinery and everything else required to begin manufacturing operations, Jelen said.
The Journal Times will update this story.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
More good paying jobs and more progress. More progress in a month than Racine can accomplish in years. Expect that many young people will get their start in the construction trades due to the Foxconn project.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.