MILWAUKEE — Foxconn Technology Group announced Friday that it will launch a “far-reaching, innovative” talent recruiting and development program for students enrolled in higher education institutions in Wisconsin.
Dubbed Foxconn Earn and Learn Program, the company said this program will allow students enrolled in select technical colleges and universities to work for Foxconn for up to six months as full-time FELP employees in training.
Furthermore, students will be provided time allowances to continue their studies to “earn and learn.”
Gateway Technical College and the University of Wisconsin-Parkside are involved as FELP partners, and there are two upcoming information sessions for students at Gateway campuses and one at UW-Parkside.
Foxconn also said various Wisconn Valley Innovation centers will be involved with the FELP, and the company owns two Downtown Racine buildings. Which of them might be involved with the newly announced program was not immediately clear Friday.
“Students enrolled in this unique talent development program will become full-time Foxconn employees with health and other benefits such as time off with pay to learn and earn credits on campus,” stated Alan Yeung, Foxconn’s director of U.S. strategic initiatives.
“Not only will our FELP trainees earn credits at their respective colleges and universities, the skills and knowledge acquired from this pioneering program on campus, as well as the experience they gain while working at Foxconn, will set them apart as they embark upon a career at Foxconn.”
In partnership with Wisconsin technical colleges and universities, Foxconn also is launching the FELP trainee program in Milwaukee, Madison, Eau Claire and Green Bay.
The company did not say when the new program will start.
UW-Parkside, Gateway are partners
“This Foxconn Earn and Learn Program has the potential to broaden the talent pool throughout Wisconsin,” stated UW-Parkside Chancellor Deborah Ford. “It’s a valuable opportunity to learn in and out of the classroom, observe and immerse in a company culture, and receive financial support to achieve the goal of a university degree.”
“Foxconn Earn and Learn Program will serve as a cornerstone for preparing students for exciting careers in technologically driven fields of study,” stated Gateway President and CEO Bryan Albrecht. “Gateway Technical College is proud to partner with Foxconn in delivering workplace skills and advanced technical training that is embedded in this unique program. Students will benefit from the program by combining classroom knowledge with real-world work experience found throughout Foxconn’s ecosystem in Wisconsin.”
Foxconn is currently recruiting young talent in Wisconsin for positions that cover a variety of areas and skill sets in industrial artificial intelligence, smart manufacturing, smart display, 5G networks, industrial big data, human resources, firmware engineering, finance, accounting, legal, business analysis, interior design, construction management, sales and marketing.
Candidates interested in applying for positions with the Foxconn Earn and Learn Program can seek further information, preregister and submit their resumes by email to earnandlearn@foxconn-WI.com as early as Sunday. Competitive candidates will be selected for interviews by Foxconn recruiters and hiring managers.
