MOUNT PLEASANT — Foxconn Technology Group strongly denies the Wall Street Journal’s contention that the Taiwanese company “is considering bringing in personnel from China” to help staff the company’s future manufacturing campus here.
In Tuesday’s edition, the Wall Street Journal reported that Foxconn might bring in employees from overseas “as it struggles to find engineers and other workers in one of the tightest labor markets in the U.S.” The story cites “people familiar with the matter.”
Foxconn, which is building a $10 billion advanced-manufacturing campus on about 2,900 acres in southwestern Mount Pleasant, plans to eventually hire up to 13,000 researchers and workers in Wisconsin.
Foxconn, which negotiated an incentive package totaling $2.85 billion with Gov. Scott Walker’s administration, must hit certain hiring targets in order to earn the promised tax credits.
But the company quickly and completely denied the Wall Street Journal story’s assertions.
“We can categorically state that the assertion that we are recruiting Chinese personnel to staff our Wisconsin project is untrue,” Foxconn said in a statement. “Our recruitment priority remains Wisconsin first and we continue to focus on hiring and training workers from throughout Wisconsin. We will supplement that recruitment from other U.S. locations as required.”
Congratulates Evers
In addition to releasing a statement on Thursday clearing up rumors about importing workers, Foxconn also issued a statement congratulating Governor-elect Tony Evers
Evers was harshly critical of Foxconn’s negotiated incentive package during his campaign against Walker. He has also been critical of the air-emissions permits the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources issued to Foxconn.
Following Evers’ narrow Election Day victory over Walker, Foxconn issued the following written statement:
“Foxconn extends its sincere congratulations to Governor-elect Tony Evers. We look forward to working with him on our Wisconn Valley Science and Technology Park and helping the State of Wisconsin achieve its potential as a hub for high technology development. We are eager to join with Governor-elect Evers and all our local partners to ensure this effort to significantly grow the Wisconsin economy and bring an advanced, next generation, high-tech ecosystem to the state is successful.
“We have already made significant progress and continue to actively move forward on our commitment to create high-value jobs in Wisconsin as part of our major investment in the state. Foxconn is committed to making a positive impact in the state, and we are also committed to continuing to do that in a manner that respects, nurtures and values the very things that first attracted us to Wisconsin – its quality of life and environment, its talented and hardworking people and its innovative and entrepreneurial tradition. We look forward to working with Governor-elect Evers and his team.”
why is foxconn building residences on the land acquired? Who are they for?
They are basically building low-income housing. This deal needs to be stopped.
At this point does it really matter?? Again it just shows that Americans do not want to work!! They want to be handed everything... they will get workers from where ever they can...they have fixed written mandates to meet .. and that in the end is what matters right! Tony our new Gov' will be TOLD what to do by special interests and union thugs in the teachers unions and road worker unions who ripped off tax payers for decades before being reigned in ... Hold on to your wallet and purses...the tax and spend liberal will take all of your Trump tax breaks and Walker tax cuts back you had ....and your wage increases...GONE!!! like it never happened...Then the cycle starts again...You all vote for a conservative to get things back on track.....and it starts again and again...Nothing really changes...
@shield..... ""the majority undertakes to supply a multitude of ready-made opinions for the use of individuals, who are thus relieved from the necessity of forming opinions of their own"" .Alexis de Tocqueville
-
The majority voted and for the most part things have swung to the left so we will most probably be seeing lots of money spent on social programs rather than on incentives to support business and manufacturing. Forming negative opinions of the coming regime will not be well received. Have my doubts--- but it is what it is.
Small mined people, this is the best thing that has ever happened in Wisconsin.
Not small-MINED, just cynicism grounded in Fox Con history and past actions.
Will it happen and if so in what shape or form?
Perhaps if Walker hadn't diminished the University of Wisconsin, driving top staff to jobs in other states we might have more of our own engineers and importation would not be necessary.
UW-Madison’s Teaching Assistants’ Association shared their “grave” concerns for the partnership.
“This arrangement directly threatens our university’s commitment to the Wisconsin Idea,” the TAA wrote in a statement. “The fruits of research at UW belong to the people of Wisconsin, not to a private corporation.”.....“Foxconn has no place in a public institution committed to excellence, fairness and democracy.” http://www.dailycardinal.com/article/2018/09/critics-see-potential-of-downfall-in-foxconn-uw-madison-partnership
WHAT?!!! Someone made a promise, received billions in incentives, and now is reneging on that promise. OMG - I am so surprised. NOT. Walker probably knew this all the time along with all of his buddies. I'll be AMAZED to hear that 3,000 Wisconsin people are employed. Let's not forget how many were supposed to come from Racine County alone. Good people - wake up.
"Pocan and Doggett Request GAO Investigation into Economic Development Subsidies, Including Foxconn"...........................
"Under even the most optimistic assumptions, the state is not expected to break even on the deal until 2043, decades after these officials will have left office." https://urbanmilwaukee.com/pressrelease/pocan-and-doggett-request-gao-investigation-into-economic-development-subsidies-including-foxconn/
Hmm, it isn't as if the Wall Street Journal is a rinky-dink rag. Fox Con does have a pattern of not up-holding promises. Guess time will tell.
In the meantime, I have a bridge for sale...
Yeah salav - I'm sure Walker knows of some people who will buy that bridge from you. At 40% over the going rate, too. Just like all the houses in Mt. Pleasant that are now gone and eminent domain required them to sell. I guess the voters final woke up, but is it too late??
"To be quite frank, it is highly unlikely that Foxconn will adhere to this contract. It’s possible but it’s unlikely. We’re going to monitor that contract very closely. If they breach it we are going to sue them," said state Rep. Dana Wachs, D-Eau Claire"........."Milwaukee attorney Matt Flynn said he will end the deal "no matter what," adding that he would enter litigation to break the contract"........https://madison.com/ct/news/local/govt-and-politics/election-matters/some-democrats-pledge-to-break-foxconn-contract-as-wisconsin-governor/article_3fe28a50-16dc-52f4-803d-9b67fb541846.html
