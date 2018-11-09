Try 1 month for 99¢

MOUNT PLEASANT — Foxconn Technology Group strongly denies the Wall Street Journal’s contention that the Taiwanese company “is considering bringing in personnel from China” to help staff the company’s future manufacturing campus here.

In Tuesday’s edition, the Wall Street Journal reported that Foxconn might bring in employees from overseas “as it struggles to find engineers and other workers in one of the tightest labor markets in the U.S.” The story cites “people familiar with the matter.”

Foxconn, which is building a $10 billion advanced-manufacturing campus on about 2,900 acres in southwestern Mount Pleasant, plans to eventually hire up to 13,000 researchers and workers in Wisconsin.

Foxconn, which negotiated an incentive package totaling $2.85 billion with Gov. Scott Walker’s administration, must hit certain hiring targets in order to earn the promised tax credits.

But the company quickly and completely denied the Wall Street Journal story’s assertions.

“We can categorically state that the assertion that we are recruiting Chinese personnel to staff our Wisconsin project is untrue,” Foxconn said in a statement. “Our recruitment priority remains Wisconsin first and we continue to focus on hiring and training workers from throughout Wisconsin. We will supplement that recruitment from other U.S. locations as required.”

Congratulates Evers

In addition to releasing a statement on Thursday clearing up rumors about importing workers, Foxconn also issued a statement congratulating Governor-elect Tony Evers

Evers was harshly critical of Foxconn’s negotiated incentive package during his campaign against Walker. He has also been critical of the air-emissions permits the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources issued to Foxconn.

Following Evers’ narrow Election Day victory over Walker, Foxconn issued the following written statement:

“Foxconn extends its sincere congratulations to Governor-elect Tony Evers. We look forward to working with him on our Wisconn Valley Science and Technology Park and helping the State of Wisconsin achieve its potential as a hub for high technology development. We are eager to join with Governor-elect Evers and all our local partners to ensure this effort to significantly grow the Wisconsin economy and bring an advanced, next generation, high-tech ecosystem to the state is successful.

“We have already made significant progress and continue to actively move forward on our commitment to create high-value jobs in Wisconsin as part of our major investment in the state. Foxconn is committed to making a positive impact in the state, and we are also committed to continuing to do that in a manner that respects, nurtures and values the very things that first attracted us to Wisconsin – its quality of life and environment, its talented and hardworking people and its innovative and entrepreneurial tradition. We look forward to working with Governor-elect Evers and his team.”

