MOUNT PLEASANT — Foxconn Technology Group will start the next construction phases by this summer and begin production in the fourth quarter of next year, the company stated Monday.
In a news release, the Taiwanese company announced the next steps in construction of its “Gen6” advanced manufacturing facility in the Wisconn Valley Science and Technology Park in Mount Pleasant. From the start, Foxconn has promised to manufacture its liquid-crystal-display screens here, eventually creating as many as 13,000 jobs.
Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave said the initial number of jobs will be about 1,500.
The initial Gen6 facility "will manufacture LCD screens for use in a variety of product applications including vertical solutions for industries such as education, medical and healthcare, entertainment and sports, security, and smart cities," Foxconn stated.
“Our commitment from day one has been to establish a winning formula for Foxconn and for Wisconsin,” stated Louis Woo, special assistant to Foxconn founder and CEO Terry Gou. “We continue to expand our presence around the state, create jobs, and deepen our partnerships while innovating and adapting to meet changing market needs. We’re investing in Wisconsin because we know manufacturing here is going to drive even greater success and growth for Foxconn and for the community.”
Foxconn announced its key steps toward production in the coming months. By April 1, just two weeks from now, Foxconn will announce the awards for two bid packages: one for site utilities and a second for site roadways and associated stormwater drainage.
In addition, in May Foxconn will be issuing initial bid packages for construction of the Gen6 fabrication facility and ancillary buildings.
Details of the bid packages and information about how contractors can participate will be shared at a series of information sessions, the first of which will be held on April 3 and 10. Interested companies are encouraged to sign up at https://foxconn-construction.gilbaneco.com/ to receive information about the upcoming sessions.
'Wisconsin First'
“’Wisconsin First’ has been our commitment from the start, and it has been evidenced in our construction hiring to date,” Woo stated, and he said it will continue to be a top priority for Foxconn as it lays the groundwork for “a significant manufacturing presence.”
To date, 95 percent of all contract value awarded for the construction of the Wisconn Valley campus has gone to Wisconsin companies, and 13 percent of contract value was to minority, veteran, and women-owned businesses.
Established in 1974, Foxconn is the global leader in manufacturing services for the computer, communication, and consumer electronics industry. Foxconn generated total annual revenue of $158 billion in 2017 and was ranked No. 24 on the 2018 Fortune magazine Global 500. The company has facilities in Asia, Europe, and the Americas.
The company has research centers and testing laboratories internationally and has received more than 83,500 patents worldwide.
In addition to maximizing value creation for customers, Foxconn says it is also dedicated to enhancing the concept of environmental sustainability in the manufacturing process and serving as a best-practices model for global enterprises.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
"Foxconn Technology Group will start the next construction phases.......begin production in the fourth quarter of next year".....Excellent! Of course, for the liberal socialists of Racine none of the latest announcement will be good news for them.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.