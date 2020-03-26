Foxconn construction continues amid pandemic

MOUNT PLEASANT — Coronavirus has not stopped the Foxconn project and construction is able to continue during the governor’s “Safer at Home” order.

Foxconn Technology Group continues construction at the future Wisconn Valley Science and Technology Park in southwestern Mount Pleasant.

Taiwan-based Foxconn is building what it says may ultimately be an up to $10 billion manufacturing and research campus on close to 3,000 acres. The future thin-film-transistor plant, or “fab,” where the company will make liquid-crystal-display screens for various applications, has been completed and is being set up inside for manufacturing.

Foxconn has also completed the Multipurpose Building and is at work on the future Smart Manufacturing Center and High Performance Computing Data Center. The latter is to be a nine-story, globe-shaped, metal-and-glass structure that will serve as a network operations center: a central location from which network administrators would manage, control and monitor one or more networks.

The company has also laid plans for other related structures including security shacks at entrances.

