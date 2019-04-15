Try 3 months for $3
Foxconn groundbreaking

Terry Gou, chairman, founder and CEO of Foxconn walks with his special assistant Louis Woo before the Foxconn groundbreaking on Thursday, June 28, 2018, in Mount Pleasant.

 MEGAN BURKE, megan.burke@journaltimes.com

Foxconn Technology Group says company founder and Chairman Terry Gou “wishes to withdraw from daily operations” but will retain his chairmanship.

Foxconn’s statement was made in response to a report by Reuters news agency that stated Gou had said Monday he would step down as chairman in the coming months “to pave the way for younger talent to move up the company’s ranks.”

Foxconn said that report is wrong. It issued this statement Monday:

“Contrary to the inaccurate report by Reuters, Mr. Gou will remain the chairman of Foxconn Technology Group.

“His wish is to withdraw from daily operations after having developed and mentored a new generation of talent to carry on Foxconn’s mission. As chairman, Mr. Gou will continue to provide strategic direction and guidance.”

In an exclusive report, Reuters wrote that Gou made his remarks regarding his future while speaking on the sidelines of an event in Taipei. “When asked by Reuters if he would quit as chairman,” Reuters reported, “Gou said he was moving in that direction, although any decision needed to be discussed with the company’s board of directors.”

Foxconn rejected the report as erroneous.

Local appearances

Last June 28, Gou appeared in Mount Pleasant where the gargantuan electronics company is building a $10 billion advanced-manufacturing campus called Wisconn Valley Science and Technology Park, along with President Donald Trump, for the ceremonial groundbreaking.

That day Gou spoke, alongside Trump, at the Opus building, 13315 Globe Drive, where Foxconn has set up preliminary and test operations.

“As a global businessman, I have invested in many businesses around the world,” Gou said. “President Trump is one of the few leaders who has shown me some patience, attention and support. His commitment is truly one of the best.”

Gou also said the jobs at the campus will be high-paying, high-value jobs.

“A strong Wisconsin is good for the Midwest,” he said. “A strong Midwest is good for America. A strong America is good for the world.”

Gou also came to SC Johnson’s Fortaleza Hall on Nov. 10, 2017, for the signing of the $2.85 billion state incentives contract to build Wisconn Valley, and signed the contract that day with then-Gov. Scott Walker. Gou said Foxconn’s Mount Pleasant manufacturing campus “will enrich people’s lives.”

Outside of those appearances here, Gou’s main representatives in the United States have been Louis Woo, his special assistant; and Alan Yeung, Foxconn’s director of U.S. strategic initiatives.

Reporter

Michael "Mick" Burke covers business and the Village of Sturtevant. He is the proud father of two daughters and owner of a fantastic, although rug-chewing, German shepherd dog.

