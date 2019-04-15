Foxconn Technology Group says company founder and Chairman Terry Gou “wishes to withdraw from daily operations” but will retain his chairmanship.
Foxconn’s statement was made in response to a report by Reuters news agency that stated Gou had said Monday he would step down as chairman in the coming months “to pave the way for younger talent to move up the company’s ranks.”
Foxconn said that report is wrong. It issued this statement Monday:
“Contrary to the inaccurate report by Reuters, Mr. Gou will remain the chairman of Foxconn Technology Group.
“His wish is to withdraw from daily operations after having developed and mentored a new generation of talent to carry on Foxconn’s mission. As chairman, Mr. Gou will continue to provide strategic direction and guidance.”
In an exclusive report, Reuters wrote that Gou made his remarks regarding his future while speaking on the sidelines of an event in Taipei. “When asked by Reuters if he would quit as chairman,” Reuters reported, “Gou said he was moving in that direction, although any decision needed to be discussed with the company’s board of directors.”
Foxconn rejected the report as erroneous.
Local appearances
Last June 28, Gou appeared in Mount Pleasant where the gargantuan electronics company is building a $10 billion advanced-manufacturing campus called Wisconn Valley Science and Technology Park, along with President Donald Trump, for the ceremonial groundbreaking.
That day Gou spoke, alongside Trump, at the Opus building, 13315 Globe Drive, where Foxconn has set up preliminary and test operations.
“As a global businessman, I have invested in many businesses around the world,” Gou said. “President Trump is one of the few leaders who has shown me some patience, attention and support. His commitment is truly one of the best.”
Gou also said the jobs at the campus will be high-paying, high-value jobs.
“A strong Wisconsin is good for the Midwest,” he said. “A strong Midwest is good for America. A strong America is good for the world.”
Gou also came to SC Johnson’s Fortaleza Hall on Nov. 10, 2017, for the signing of the $2.85 billion state incentives contract to build Wisconn Valley, and signed the contract that day with then-Gov. Scott Walker. Gou said Foxconn’s Mount Pleasant manufacturing campus “will enrich people’s lives.”
Outside of those appearances here, Gou’s main representatives in the United States have been Louis Woo, his special assistant; and Alan Yeung, Foxconn’s director of U.S. strategic initiatives.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
Go look in the buildings. Some are totally completed, yet still empty.
https://www.theverge.com/2019/4/10/18296793/foxconn-wisconsin-location-factory-innovation-centers-technology-hub-no-news#comments
Excellent investigative reporting and a very well-written, balanced article. Some interesting comments also.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.