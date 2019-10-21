MOUNT PLEASANT — Foxconn Industrial Internet (Fii) is scheduled to hold an all-day hiring event Thursday as the company begins gearing up to meet its future manufacturing needs in Mount Pleasant.
Fii, a spinoff of several former Foxconn Technology Group business units, previously announced the coming production of Briggo Coffee Haus automated coffee barista and Qolsys Home Automation products in the current Multipurpose Building in the Wisconn Valley Science and Technology Park.
Thursday’s Career Expo is to be held at the Education & Training Center, 13315 Globe Drive, Mount Pleasant.
The event is to include onsite interviews to be held at the from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fii indicated it needs a broad array of talent ranging from engineering and software development to machine programmers and experienced technicians.
Fii has also submitted plans to build a High Performance Computing Data Center and the Smart Manufacturing Center at Wisconn Valley, which will house artificial intelligence solutions and advanced manufacturing capabilities, respectively.
Early last month, Austin, Texas-based Briggo announced an agreement with Fii to produce Briggo’s autonomous Coffee Hauses at Wisconn Valley.
×
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription.
×
You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Also last month, Qolsys, which says it is the leading provider of security and smart-home technology, announced an expanded partnership with Fii to assemble the Qolsys IQ Panel at Wisconn Valley. Fii considers the Foxconn Education & Training Center part of its Wisconn Valley Science and Technology Park.
The Thursday event requires pre-registration. Visit
FoxconnJobs.us for a complete listing of job descriptions and preregistration information. Resumes can be sent directly to careers@ﬁi-usa.com.
In addition, every two weeks Foxconn holds walk-in hiring events from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at its Downtown Milwaukee headquarters building at 611 E. Wisconsin Ave.; the next one is set for Oct. 31.
In addition to Thursday’s Career Expo and the walk-in hiring being done in Downtown Milwaukee, recruiting events continue to be held throughout the University of Wisconsin System, including at UW-Parkside in Somers, as well as at Gateway Technical College.
Bird's-eye view photos of Foxconn
On Sept. 20, 2019, Racine-area certified financial planner Michael Haubrich took Journal Times reporter Michael Burke on a flight for the purpose of taking documentary photos of the developing site.
Foxconn aerials, Sept. 20, 2019
Part of the Foxconn site is shown on Sept. 20, 2019, as seen from the cockpit of Racine certified financial planner Michael Haubrich's Flight Design CTLS light sport airplane. Journal Times reporter Michael Burke was Haubrich's passenger for the purpose of taking documentary photos of the developing site. Shown here is the future thin-film-transistor fabrication plant, or "fab."
Foxconn aerials
Part of the Foxconn site is shown on Sept. 20, 2019, as seen from the cockpit of Racine certified financial planner Michael Haubrich's Flight Design CTLS light sport airplane. Journal Times reporter Michael Burke was Haubrich's passenger for the purpose of taking documentary photos of the developing site. Shown here is the multipurpose building.
Foxconn aerials
Part of the Foxconn site is shown on Sept. 20, 2019, as seen from the cockpit of Racine certified financial planner Michael Haubrich's Flight Design CTLS light sport airplane. Journal Times reporter Michael Burke was Haubrich's passenger for the purpose of taking documentary photos of the developing site.
Foxconn aerials
Part of the Foxconn site is shown on Sept. 20, 2019, as seen from the cockpit of Racine certified financial planner Michael Haubrich's Flight Design CTLS light sport airplane. Journal Times reporter Michael Burke was Haubrich's passenger for the purpose of taking documentary photos of the developing site.
Foxconn aerials
Part of the Foxconn site is shown on Sept. 20, 2019, as seen from the cockpit of Racine certified financial planner Michael Haubrich's Flight Design CTLS light sport airplane. Journal Times reporter Michael Burke was Haubrich's passenger for the purpose of taking documentary photos of the developing site.
Foxconn aerials
Part of the Foxconn site is shown on Sept. 20, 2019, as seen from the cockpit of Racine certified financial planner Michael Haubrich's Flight Design CTLS light sport airplane. Journal Times reporter Michael Burke was Haubrich's passenger for the purpose of taking documentary photos of the developing site.
Foxconn aerials
Part of the Foxconn site is shown on Sept. 20, 2019, as seen from the cockpit of Racine certified financial planner Michael Haubrich's Flight Design CTLS light sport airplane. Journal Times reporter Michael Burke was Haubrich's passenger for the purpose of taking documentary photos of the developing site. Shown here is the future thin-film-transistor fabrication plant, or "fab," at left in background and multipurpose building at right in background.
Foxconn aerials
Part of the Foxconn site is shown on Sept. 20, 2019, as seen from the cockpit of Racine certified financial planner Michael Haubrich's Flight Design CTLS light sport airplane. Journal Times reporter Michael Burke was Haubrich's passenger for the purpose of taking documentary photos of the developing site. Shown here is the future thin-film-transistor fabrication plant, or "fab," at left and multipurpose building in background.
Foxconn aerials
Part of the Foxconn site is shown on Sept. 20, 2019, as seen from the cockpit of Racine certified financial planner Michael Haubrich's Flight Design CTLS light sport airplane. Journal Times reporter Michael Burke was Haubrich's passenger for the purpose of taking documentary photos of the developing site. Shown here is the future thin-film-transistor fabrication plant, or "fab," at left and multipurpose building at right in background.
Foxconn aerials
Part of the Foxconn site is shown on Sept. 20, 2019, as seen from the cockpit of Racine certified financial planner Michael Haubrich's Flight Design CTLS light sport airplane. Journal Times reporter Michael Burke was Haubrich's passenger for the purpose of taking documentary photos of the developing site. Shown here is the future thin-film-transistor fabrication plant, or "fab," in the foreground and multipurpose building in background.
Foxconn aerials
Part of the Foxconn site is shown on Sept. 20, 2019, as seen from the cockpit of Racine certified financial planner Michael Haubrich's Flight Design CTLS light sport airplane. Journal Times reporter Michael Burke was Haubrich's passenger for the purpose of taking documentary photos of the developing site. Shown here is the new power plant at left and two large new retention ponds.
Foxconn aerials
Part of the Foxconn site is shown on Sept. 20, 2019, as seen from the cockpit of Racine certified financial planner Michael Haubrich's Flight Design CTLS light sport airplane. Journal Times reporter Michael Burke was Haubrich's passenger for the purpose of taking documentary photos of the developing site. Shown here is the new power substation.
Foxconn aerials
Part of the Foxconn site is shown on Sept. 20, 2019, as seen from the cockpit of Racine certified financial planner Michael Haubrich's Flight Design CTLS light sport airplane. Journal Times reporter Michael Burke was Haubrich's passenger for the purpose of taking documentary photos of the developing site. Shown here is the future thin-film-transistor fabrication plant, or "fab."
Foxconn aerials
Part of the Foxconn site is shown on Sept. 20, 2019, as seen from the cockpit of Racine certified financial planner Michael Haubrich's Flight Design CTLS light sport airplane. Journal Times reporter Michael Burke was Haubrich's passenger for the purpose of taking documentary photos of the developing site. Shown here is the new power substation just east of the Foxconn campus.
Foxconn aerials
Part of the Foxconn site is shown on Sept. 20, 2019, as seen from the cockpit of Racine certified financial planner Michael Haubrich's Flight Design CTLS light sport airplane. Journal Times reporter Michael Burke was Haubrich's passenger for the purpose of taking documentary photos of the developing site.
Foxconn aerials
Part of the Foxconn site is shown on Sept. 20, 2019, as seen from the cockpit of Racine certified financial planner Michael Haubrich's Flight Design CTLS light sport airplane. Journal Times reporter Michael Burke was Haubrich's passenger for the purpose of taking documentary photos of the developing site. Shown here is the future thin-film-transistor fabrication plant, or "fab."
Foxconn aerials
Part of the Foxconn site is shown on Sept. 20, 2019, as seen from the cockpit of Racine certified financial planner Michael Haubrich's Flight Design CTLS light sport airplane. Journal Times reporter Michael Burke was Haubrich's passenger for the purpose of taking documentary photos of the developing site. Shown here is the future thin-film-transistor fabrication plant, or "fab."
Foxconn aerials
Part of the Foxconn site is shown on Sept. 20, 2019, as seen from the cockpit of Racine certified financial planner Michael Haubrich's Flight Design CTLS light sport airplane. Journal Times reporter Michael Burke was Haubrich's passenger for the purpose of taking documentary photos of the developing site.
Foxconn aerials
Part of the Foxconn site is shown on Sept. 20, 2019, as seen from the cockpit of Racine certified financial planner Michael Haubrich's Flight Design CTLS light sport airplane. Journal Times reporter Michael Burke was Haubrich's passenger for the purpose of taking documentary photos of the developing site.
Foxconn aerials
Part of the Foxconn site is shown on Sept. 20, 2019, as seen from the cockpit of Racine certified financial planner Michael Haubrich's Flight Design CTLS light sport airplane. Journal Times reporter Michael Burke was Haubrich's passenger for the purpose of taking documentary photos of the developing site. Part of the Foxconn campus can be seen in the background; in the foreground is Sylvania Airport.
Mike Haubrich with plane
Racine-area certified financial planner Michael Haubrich is shown here on Sept. 20, 2019, with his Flight Design CTLS light sport airplane just before taking Journal Times reporter Michael Burke on a flight to document Racine County from above.
Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.
Sign up now for our News Alerts email!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(6) comments
So sad we cant fix the roads, health care, and educations in this State. The Republicans love spending when It doesn't help the taxpayers.
Thank You taxpayers. Corporate welfare at its finest!
Common getlaid. That "corporate welfare" line you keep bellyaching about is getting older than a Galapagos tortoise. Nearly every major industrial firm in Wisconsin got some form of state incentive, what you falsely call "corporate welfare". Still buthurt it won't be a closed shop eh getlaid.
Wow Dave! That’s a lot of sexual content in your post here? Your Oaks bucks running out at the boarder? No one got anything near Foxconn. Nothing is getting old about how bad this deal is, except you, sonny and haven, We will remember you did it to us. Don’t worry.
Great news! The progress on site and the highway network surrounding the Wisconn Science and Technology Park is quite impressive.
Thank you, Governor Walker for bringing the possibility of jobs to the area!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.