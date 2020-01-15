Foxconn awards $2.3M in contracts to build globe-shape structure

MOUNT PLEASANT — Foxconn Technology Group and Mortenson Construction Co. this week announced the selection of five Wisconsin companies as subcontractors for the building of the High-Performance Computing Data Center here.
Mortenson is the construction manager for the project to build the future Data Center, a nine-story, globe-shaped, metal-and-glass structure that is to serve as a network operations center: a central location from which network administrators would manage, control and monitor one or more networks.
The new contract awards for construction work at the Wisconn Valley Science and Technology Park total about $2.3 million, bringing the total value for contracts awarded at the park to approximately $372 million. Four of the five subcontractors awarded contracts for the Data Center construction are in southeastern Wisconsin.
The new contract award recipients include:
You have free articles remaining.
- Concrete reinforcing installation — Chilstrom Erecting Corp. of Milwaukee
- Earthwork — Edgerton Contractors of Oak Creek
- Ready Mix concrete supply: Point Ready Mix of Kenosha
- Elevated deck formwork — Ceco Concrete Construction of Franklin
- Concrete reinforcing material — Brock White Construction Materials of New Berlin.
Foxconn said all award recipients have met the criteria for the Wisconsin First program that was established to give Wisconsin firms priority for the construction of the Wisconn Valley campus.
Located within Area I of the Wisconn Valley campus, Foxconn said the Data Center will serve as “a resource center for data colocation, (software as a service) and other high-performance computing opportunities that enable the development of core technologies in a variety of markets such as manufacturing, healthcare, safety and agriculture.
“In addition to supporting WVSTP operations, high-performance computing capability will attract business partnerships to the technology park, driving job creation and economic development.”
Bird's-eye view photos of Foxconn
On Sept. 20, 2019, Racine-area certified financial planner Michael Haubrich took Journal Times reporter Michael Burke on a flight for the purpose of taking documentary photos of the developing site.