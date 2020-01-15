Foxconn awards $2.3M in contracts to build globe-shape structure

MOUNT PLEASANT — Foxconn Technology Group and Mortenson Construction Co. this week announced the selection of five Wisconsin companies as subcontractors for the building of the High-Performance Computing Data Center here.

Mortenson is the construction manager for the project to build the future Data Center, a nine-story, globe-shaped, metal-and-glass structure that is to serve as a network operations center: a central location from which network administrators would manage, control and monitor one or more networks.

The new contract awards for construction work at the Wisconn Valley Science and Technology Park total about $2.3 million, bringing the total value for contracts awarded at the park to approximately $372 million. Four of the five subcontractors awarded contracts for the Data Center construction are in southeastern Wisconsin.

The new contract award recipients include:

Concrete reinforcing installation — Chilstrom Erecting Corp. of Milwaukee

Earthwork — Edgerton Contractors of Oak Creek

Ready Mix concrete supply: Point Ready Mix of Kenosha

Elevated deck formwork — Ceco Concrete Construction of Franklin

Concrete reinforcing material — Brock White Construction Materials of New Berlin.