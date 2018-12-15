KENOSHA — Foxconn Technology Group has announced the selection of 88 first-round winners of the company’s Smart Cities—Smart Futures competition, an initiative that encourages the sharing of fresh ideas and unconventional thinking for the benefit of Wisconsin.
During a ceremony Thursday at Carthage College, Foxconn recognized the best ideas submitted by students, faculty, and staff from the University of Wisconsin System, the Wisconsin Association of Independent Colleges and Universities, and the Wisconsin Technical College System.
The competition promotes innovative ideas to enhance quality of life, improve working environments, expand transportation networks and living spaces, inspire creative city planning and promote sustainable energy solutions in Wisconsin. The competition was open to students, faculty, and staff at all UW campuses, technical colleges and independent colleges in Wisconsin. First-round winners will receive $500 to help further develop their projects.
A panel of 50 judges from partners in academia and the private sector evaluated a total of 325 submissions and determined the 88 that will proceed to the second round.
The highest share of ideas was in the energy and environment category. Other ideas fell into the categories of mobility and transportation, education, e-health, software, the Internet of Things, smart homes, robotics and manufacturing, and big-data analytics.
As part of the Smart Cities—Smart Futures competition, Foxconn will provide up to $1 million in cash and in-kind technical support in awards over the next three years.
“Foxconn is grateful to every student and faculty member who invested their time and energy to participate in this competition,” stated Alan Yeung, Foxconn’s director of U.S. strategic initiatives. “Everyone who took part has distinguished themselves and demonstrated they share a commitment to improving the quality of life in their communities.”
Round two
Round two of the competition starts in mid-December and runs until Jan. 31. Each submission will be evaluated independently by four judges who will use six criteria to develop a numeric score. Up to 50 winners will be selected and announced on or before Jan. 31. The winners of the second round will also be invited to participate in the third round of the competition, which runs from March 1-31.
In addition to the academic partners, the competition is also supported by several groups including the League of Wisconsin Municipalities, the Wisconsin Technology Council, the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation, the WiSys Technology Foundation, the Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation and the UW-Milwaukee Research Foundation.
For more information about the competition, visit www.wismartcities-smartfutures.com.
“Everyone who took part has distinguished themselves and demonstrated they share a commitment to improving the quality of life in their communities.” Alan Yeung, Foxconn’s director of U.S. strategic initiatives
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.