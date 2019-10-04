{{featured_button_text}}
Foxconn from the air

Part of the Foxconn site in Mount Pleasant is shown from the air on Sept. 20. This week Foxconn announced about $83 million more in construction contracts for work at the developing Wisconn Valley Science and Technology Park. Shown here is the future thin-film-transistor fabrication plant, or "fab," under construction.

 MICHAEL BURKE mick.burke@journaltimes.com

MOUNT PLEASANT — Foxconn Technology Group and its construction manager, Gilbane Exyte, this week announced 16 additional contract awards, totaling $83 million, for construction work at the Wisconn Valley Science and Technology Park.

The most recent round of awards brings the total value of construction contracts awarded for work at the park to more than $250 million.

Three Racine County companies were awarded either contracts or shared contracts in joint ventures with other companies, and two other contracts went to an Oak Creek firm.

Many of the others went to Milwaukee-area companies or other companies around the state. From the start, Foxconn has promised to have a “Wisconsin first” policy on the companies it would hire to build out the campus.

At Wisconn Valley, Foxconn is currently building what will be North America’s first and only thin-film-transistor, liquid-crystal-display, or TFT-LCD, fabrication plant, also called the “fab.”

“After beginning vertical construction last month, we’re thrilled to be continuing our progress at the Wisconn Valley Science and Technology Park as we work towards our planned operational date next year,” Nelson Liu, general manager of Foxconn’s Gen 6 fab construction project.

The awards come as Foxconn completes precast panel installation on the company’s 1 million-square-foot advanced manufacturing facility.

Foxconn announced the start of vertical construction in August and has since completed the installation of more than 400 precast panels, utilizing two crews to install an average of 32 panels per day.

New contracts announced Wednesday:

  • Materials testing civil work: Giles Engineering, Waukesha;
  • Concrete slab on grade and slab on deck work: CD Smith Construction, Fond Du Lac;
  • Masonry work, fab: CD Smith Construction;
  • Miscellaneous metals and stairs work: Badger Railing, Milwaukee;
  • Structural studs, sheathing and exterior carpentry work: Thorne Associates, Chicago, (Thorne has partnered with Hetzel – Sanfilippo of Pewaukee and JCP Construction of Milwaukee);
  • Roofing work: CLS Racine LLC, Racine (CLS Racine is a triventure between Carlson Racine Roofing & Sheetmetal of Racine, Langer Roofing and Sheetmetal of Milwaukee and SRS Roofing & Sheetmetal of Waterford);
  • Curtainwall, translucent panels, metal panels and barrier work: Crown Corr, Gary, Ind. (Crown Corr has partnered with Construction Supply and Erection of Germantown);
  • Signage northeast master plan: Poblocki Sign Company, West Allis;
  • Overhead doors and loading dock equipment: Arbon Equipment, Milwaukee;
  • Site lighting for fab and northeast master plan: Aldridge Electric, Libertyville, Ill.;
  • Telecommunication and electrical duct bank work: Aldridge Electric;
  • Site concrete for fab work: A.W. Oakes & Son, Racine;
  • Asphalt paving for fab work: Payne & Dolan, Waukesha;
  • Landscaping work for fab and northeast master plan: Hoffman Construction Co., Black River Falls;
  • Excavation and stormwater work fab civil: Edgerton–Peterson JV LLC (Edgerton-Peterson is a joint venture between Edgerton Contractors of Oak Creek and James Peterson Sons of Medford); and
  • Site utilities work fab civil: Edgerton–Peterson JV LLC.

Mobilization for this work is currently underway.

Foxconn also recently announced the selection of Mortenson to serve as construction manager for additional projects at the Wisconn Valley Science and Technology Park, including the construction of a 260,000-square-foot smart manufacturing center, or SMC, and a high-performance computing data center, or HPCDC. Gilbane Exyte has been retained as the program coordinator for those two projects.

