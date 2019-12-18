Foxconn announces $20 million in construction awards

MOUNT PLEASANT — Foxconn Technology Group and Mortenson Construction, the manager for the Smart Manufacturing Center (SMC), on Wednesday announced an additional subcontract for construction work at Wisconn Valley Science and Technology Park. The new awards total approximately $20 million dollars, bringing the total value for construction contracts awarded at the park to approximately $370 million.
The nearly 260,000-square-foot SMC will include first-floor space for production capabilities and 40,000 square feet for office space in the mezzanine. In addition to the current WVSTP facilities, the SMC “will contribute to the ecosystem of high-tech facilities,” Foxconn stated.
Concrete pours for foundations and footings began late last month and, weather permitting, will follow an aggressive schedule before the next phase of building construction that is due to start in early 2020.
New contracts announced for the SMC include:
- Earthwork: Hoffman Construction Co. – Black River Falls;
- Site utilities: Willkomm Excavating & Grading – Yorkville;
- Asphalt: Payne & Dolan – Waukesha;
- Concrete reinforce materials: Harris Rebar – Belvidere, Ill.;
- Concrete reinforcing install: Chilstrom Erecting Corp. – Milwaukee;
- Slab on grade concrete: Middleton Construction – Arlington;
- Precast: Spancrete – Waukesha;
- Steel: LeJeune Steel Company – Minneapolis, Minn.;
- Metal panels: CLS Racine – Racine;
- Roofing: CLS Racine – Racine;
- Overhead doors: Arbon Equipment – Milwaukee;
- Glass, glazing, skylights: Klein-Dickert Milwaukee – Pewaukee;
- Exterior studs, sheathing, air barrier: Olympic Companies – Waukesha;
- Loading dock equipment: Poweramp – Germantown;
- Elevators: Otis Elevator Company – Brown Deer (headquarters in Farmington, Conn.);
- Masonry: KMI Construction – New Berlin; and
- Ready-mix concrete supply: Point Ready Mix – Kenosha.
Foxconn said all award recipients have met the criteria for the Wisconsin First program established for the construction of the Wisconn Valley Science and Technology Park. Coordination activity for this work is currently underway.
