RACINE COUNTY — Foxconn Technology Group and the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. have partnered to support the participation of 10 innovative Wisconsin companies in the first China International Import Expo, a major global business development initiative taking place from Monday-Nov. 10 in Shanghai.
The partnership is in line with Foxconn’s commitment to the state of Wisconsin and the WEDC’s commitment to supporting the growth of Wisconsin businesses, the two entities said in a joint announcement Wednesday.
The Wisconsin firms will be featured as part of Foxconn Innovation Pavilion under its “Smart Future” theme. Their specialties include water technology, advanced machinery, healthcare, and smart city applications. The 5,300-square-foot exhibition area will host these Wisconsin companies and those operating within Foxconn’s international brand portfolio.
None of the 10 companies is based in Racine County. However, the delegation does include an Oak Creek company, Velicon; Inpro Corp. of Muskego; and BioGill and STAR Water, both based at the Global Water Center in Milwaukee.
“The China International Import Expo is a unique opportunity to showcase the vast strengths of Wisconsin companies to a targeted broader audience including central, provincial and local government procurement officials,” stated Louis Woo, special assistant to Foxconn CEO Terry Gou.
“As Foxconn contributes to the transformation of Wisconsin into an international tech hub, we are eager to deepen awareness of Wisconsin innovation around the world. We are glad to partner with WEDC as we work to help transform Wisconsin into a global high-tech hub through our presence throughout the state.”
