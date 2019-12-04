Former Zahn’s slated to become destination hotel

“This is a really great project that will bring much-needed space to the Downtown, revive an historic building … I think the energy this will bring to the Downtown and Monument Square is going to be really exciting,” Mason said.

Adams said the project will create about 75,000 working hours in construction, and the hotel — so far unnamed — will create 70 to 80 full-time-equivalent jobs.

As part of the pending development incentive with the city, Dominion has committed to fully comply with the city’s Racine Works ordinance. That requires that at least 20% of the worker hours must come from low- to moderate-income City of Racine residents.

Dominion has also committed to achieving a LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) Gold certification — although Adams said he will shoot for Platinum, the highest level. The company also committed to providing electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

“For me,” Mason said, “when I think about things I try to talk about as mayor, things that we care about as a city — whether that’s sustainability or smart-city work or including our workforce and rebuilding the middle class and building up the Downtown — this project really hits all those marks extremely well. … We’re excited to partner with Dominion on this project.”