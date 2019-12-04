Former Zahn’s slated to become destination hotel

RACINE — Downtown’s biggest vacant building, the former Zahn’s Department Store on Monument Square, is destined now to become an 80-room destination boutique hotel with restaurant and rooftop bar.
Mayor Cory Mason and Christopher Adams, chief technical officer for Milwaukee-based Dominion Properties, announced the $29 million project Wednesday morning in Mason’s office at City Hall.
The building has a 38-year span of lifelessness; Zahn’s closed in 1981, the year Ronald Reagan was elected U.S. president.
Not only does Dominion plan to revitalize the four-story building at 500 Main St., but Dominion also plans to construct a four-story addition in the vacant lot south of the existing building.
The addition would double the 1925 building’s size from 40,000 square feet now to nearly 80,000 square feet. The developer plans to also add a fifth-story structure with a four-season rooftop bar and observation plaza.
The rooms would range in size from about 450 to 750 square feet, Adams said. “They’ll be big,” he said, because of how the existing building’s windows are laid out.
The first floor is proposed to include:
- A café in the southeast corner, which Adams estimated would seat perhaps 70 to 80 people;
- A banquet/conference hall that would accommodate up to 180 people and that can be divided into two separate rooms;
- A bar;
- A meeting room;
- A large commercial kitchen; and
- A large “living room” just inside the entrance from Monument Square.
“This is a really great project that will bring much-needed space to the Downtown, revive an historic building … I think the energy this will bring to the Downtown and Monument Square is going to be really exciting,” Mason said.
Adams said the project will create about 75,000 working hours in construction, and the hotel — so far unnamed — will create 70 to 80 full-time-equivalent jobs.
As part of the pending development incentive with the city, Dominion has committed to fully comply with the city’s Racine Works ordinance. That requires that at least 20% of the worker hours must come from low- to moderate-income City of Racine residents.
Dominion has also committed to achieving a LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) Gold certification — although Adams said he will shoot for Platinum, the highest level. The company also committed to providing electric vehicle charging infrastructure.
“For me,” Mason said, “when I think about things I try to talk about as mayor, things that we care about as a city — whether that’s sustainability or smart-city work or including our workforce and rebuilding the middle class and building up the Downtown — this project really hits all those marks extremely well. … We’re excited to partner with Dominion on this project.”
Adams added, “I know it’s the highest and best use for that particular spot. When I look at a building, I can tell immediately what it should be. And I’m like, ‘It needs to be a hotel.’ It’s in the perfect spot.”
Creating parking
The hotel’s main entrance is to be in the front of the building along Monument Square, and the entrance/exit to the porte cochere (roof extending from the entrance) for vehicles will be from Fifth Street.
The angle parking along Monument Square in front of the property is to be removed to allow for sidewalk dining and patron drop-off.
Dominion has chosen South Carolina-based Charlestowne Hotels to operate the hotel.
In addition to buying the former Zahn’s, Dominion also bought 426 Wisconsin Ave., a former drive-thru bank which will provide 45 parking spaces.
In addition, as part of the developer incentive agreement, the City of Racine will agree to lease:
- All of the underground and eight of the surface spaces at 441 Lake Ave. for a total of about 42 there;
- All 11 available spaces at 512 Wisconsin Ave.; and
- Sixty spaces within the McMynn ramp at 110 Seventh St. for a grand total of about 113 city-provided spaces.
City Administrator Jim Palenick said the expectation is that most hotel patrons would disembark at the front entrance and use valet parking.
Timing
Dominion’s development incentive agreement with city staff is scheduled to go to the Redevelopment Authority on Thursday, Dec. 5; the city Finance and Personnel Committee on Monday and to the City Council on Dec. 17. The agreement would then be signed by all parties over the course of a few days, Palenick said.
Adams said he hopes to start installing a geothermal field on April 1 in the vacant lot where the addition is to be constructed and then begin full construction on the entire project on May 1. He expects 52 weeks of construction and an opening on May 1, 2021.