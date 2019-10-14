{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — Thirteen years after the Westgate movie theater closed, phase two of the redevelopment of that property is in the works — a Discount Tire store.

Pending approvals, Scottsdale, Ariz.-based Discount Tire will build a new store at 5019 Washington Ave. It would be the second business built on the 4.24-acre former Westgate site, at the southwest corner of Washington and Perry avenues, following the Town Bank branch that opened at 5005 Washington Ave. in May 2018.

Discount Tire is to be built just west of that bank, a location that would place it in competition with the Firestone Complete Auto Care just one block away at 4920 Washington Ave., and Richlonn’s Tire & Service Center, 5418 Washington Ave.

The Discount Tire website tells a Horatio Alger-type tale of how founder Bruce Halle started his business in 1960. The narrative says Halle rented an old plumbing supply building on Stadium Boulevard in Ann Arbor, Mich., then cleaned out the building, built countertops, repainted the exterior sign and displayed his initial six-tire inventory.

“As the store’s only employee upon its opening, Bruce served as the tire technician, cleaning crew, salesman and accountant,” the company wrote. “Because he didn’t have an air compressor, Bruce would even haul a portable air tank to and from a nearby gas station so that he could inflate the tires he sold.”

Halle died in January 2018 having built well beyond those humble beginnings: Discount Tire now has more than 900 stores in 29 states.

According to the company website: “We have undertaken this growth in a responsible manner, scouting every potential store location in person to ensure the store can succeed and that employees can comfortably live in the surrounding area.”

Discount Tire plans an 8,200-square-foot Racine store that will only sell and service tires and wheels. A waiting room and showroom will be in front along Washington Avenue, and the six service bays will face west.

The store is expected to employ eight to 12 service technicians and six to eight sales/managerial staff members.

“All Discount Tire locations are corporately owned and operated and are designed/developed to maximize the property to operate at their standards, so there are generally no plans for future expansions,” wrote Steve McCleary, the project coordinator for consulting firm R.A. Smith.

The store will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

The timing of the construction was not stated in the application filed with the city, and the company did not respond to questions.

Reporter

Michael "Mick" Burke

