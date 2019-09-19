RACINE — An Uptown building where George Webb hamburgers were served decades ago is in the midst of a thorough rehab — nearly 12 years after the City of Racine set out to give it new life.
In late August Racine Revitalization Partnership, or RRP, started a top-to-bottom remodeling of 1418 Washington Ave. The building was one of a handful acquired under former Mayor Gary Becker’s largely unsuccessful Uptown Artist Relocation Program.
Among its many past commercial tenants, the building, which dates to about 1900, housed a milliner, dance hall, jeweler, U.S. post office and a George Webb restaurant.
The Racine Redevelopment Authority bought the building, with its 50 feet of Washington Avenue frontage, in late 2007 or early 2008 for $109,000. The RDA invested a total of $170,000 in the building for acquisition and exterior repairs, because city staff thought it would be difficult to attract a developer with the building’s condition at the time it was acquired.
But Becker resigned in disgrace in 2009, the onset of the Great Recession derailed the Artist Relocation Program, and nothing happened with 1418 Washington Ave. until the Redevelopment Authority sold it to RRP in late 2017 for $101.
That organization broke ground on a rehab of its acquired building last year. But RRP Executive Director Ed Miller said the project was stalled until recently while the group gathered the financing it needed, including money from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to help create apartments on the second floor.
Changes to come
The redo will change 1418 Washington Ave. inside and outside, upstairs and down. The pie-shaped building, which has about 2,200 square feet per floor, had three first-floor storefronts, one of them tiny and oddly shaped.
That floor will be reconfigured as two storefronts of about 800 square feet each, excluding bathrooms and storage closets, Miller said. RRP will move into one of them and leave its present rented space at 1402 Washington Ave. Another nonprofit he declined to name will take the other space.
Although nonprofit organizations usually do not pay property taxes, RRP does, in fact, pay them, under an agreement with the Redevelopment Authority, Miller said, which put the building back on the tax rolls after its city ownership.
“It’s a fair exchange,” he commented.
Upstairs, Miller said, were five very small apartments that could hardly even be called efficiency apartments. They will be replaced by two loft apartments with high ceilings, skylights and arched windows. Because of the HUD money, the rents will be set at 80 percent of the median county income, Miller said, or about $650, utilities included, for the one-bedroom; and about $850 with utilities included for the two-bedroom.
The first-floor façade will also be redone.
So far, the building has been gutted, Miller said, and the roof, skylights and upper-story windows have been replaced.
Sawfish General Contracting of the Town of Waterford is the general contractor, and Miller said the project is expected to be finished in January.
