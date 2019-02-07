RACINE — A 21-state class-action lawsuit scheduled for trial in April alleges that former longtime Regency Mall owners CBL & Associates deliberately overcharged its commercial tenants for electricity for years.
The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Florida, claims that CBL’s tenants have been victim to a “criminal enterprise” in which CBL knowingly overcharged its mall tenants for electricity by up to 100 percent.
The lawsuit was filed in March 2016 by Hagens Berman and Buckner+Miles. A federal judge in Florida certified the class of small business tenants, denied CBL’s motion for summary judgment. The trial is expected to start on April 1 or very soon thereafter at the U.S. District Courthouse for the Middle District of Florida in Fort Myers.
CBL, which is publicly held and based in Chattanooga, Tenn., acquired Regency Mall in 2000. The current owners, Hull Property Group, bought Regency as a “failed mall” in December 2016, along with two other CBL malls. Hull has since put millions of dollars into renovations of Regency Mall and has also since bought the former Boston Store property which was not part of the original purchase, although the mall continues to struggle with closures similar to other malls.
CBL spokeswoman Stacey Keating said Wednesday, “We believe this case is without merit and we will defend ourselves vigorously. We have already filed an appeal with the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals.”
The allegations
According to the 32-page complaint, CBL promised its small-business tenants that their electricity charges would not exceed what CBL was charged by local public utilities for the electricity the tenants actually used. But the suit states that CBL breached its own lease agreements, and state law, by inflating both the electricity rates charged and the amounts of electricity used by tenants.
In U.S. District Court Judge Paul A. Magnuson’s recent order certifying the class, he called CBL’s objections “specious” and denied CBL’s attempts to strike expert witnesses chosen by attorneys representing the mall tenants.
In Magnuson’s order he wrote that CBL hired Valquest to prepare estimates of electricity usage for its tenants, and based its tenant electricity charges on those surveys.
“According to plaintiff, CBL and Valquest intentionally engaged in a scheme to inflate both the usage and the rate for that usage,” the judge wrote. “Indeed, plaintiff cites to evidence that Valquest and CBL knew what they were doing was wrong and potentially illegal.”
The lawsuit details alleged racketeering and a conspiracy between CBL and Valquest, in violation of the Racketeer Influence and Corrupt Organization (RICO) Act, as well as violations of the Florida Deceptive and Unfair Trade Practices Act and Florida’s Civil Remedies for Criminal Practices Act.
The suit seeks relief for all individuals and entities that leased mall space from and paid monthly energy charges to CBL and whose electricity charges were determined based on a Valquest survey.
Maybe a lot of the stores that moved out would still be there and the mall would be thriving if they were not overcharged.
