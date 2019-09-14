RACINE — Karlsen Plumbing, a 41-year-old Racine business, is now under new ownership, having been sold by the founders to a former employee.
Joe Mangelsdorf of the Town of Burlington bought Karlsen Plumbing, 1951 Grove Ave., this summer from founders David and Kathy Karlsen. The company has served Racine, Kenosha and Walworth counties since 1978.
Karlsen was established in 1978 by the Karlsens as a residential plumbing company that focused on new housing and multifamily construction. Since then the company has branched off into commercial projects and making service calls for both commercial and residential properties.
Mangelsdorf worked for Karlsen from 2003-12. When the market slowed, he left Karlsen to join Just Service in Milwaukee, where he became the plumbing construction/pipe services manager. He then returned to Karlsen before purchasing the company.
You have free articles remaining.
Mangelsdorf — who currently serves on the Plumbing Joint Apprenticeship Committee for Racine, Kenosha and Walworth counties — kept all 14 Karlsen employees and has added two more since buying the company.
“They were the people who helped build the company into what it is today and the ones that will help me grow going into the future,” he stated.
The new owner said he plans to grow Karlsen’s customer base by expanding the company’s range for both new plumbing construction and plumbing service.
His wife, Jackie Mangelsdorf, an elementary teacher at Randall School in western Kenosha County, will be helping behind the scenes to grow Karlsen Plumbing’s marketing and social media presence.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.