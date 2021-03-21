Five Walden girls share how COVID impacted their past, present and future

COVID-19 and the ongoing pandemic can affect children and young people directly and indirectly.
“Beyond getting sick, many young people’s social, emotional and mental well-being has been impacted by the pandemic,” the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on its website. “Trauma faced at this developmental stage can continue to affect them across their lifespan.”
This historic crisis can make for an uncertain future for young people. Schools closing around the globe impacted more than 91% of students, UNICEF (United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund) reported.
The Psychiatric Times reported an emotional impact study of the COVID-19 quarantine for children and adolescents from Italy and Spain. The study found 85.7% of parents reported changes in their children’s emotions and behaviors during the quarantine. The most frequently observed changes were difficulty concentrating (76.6%), boredom (52%), irritability (39%), restlessness (38.8%), nervousness (38%), loneliness (31.3%), uneasiness (30.4%), and worries (30.1%).
The Journal Times spoke with five female students at Walden III Middle and High School for this report.
Allyson Luchinske, 12, a seventh-grader at Walden, resonated with the “worries” part: She said she was worried about her health in the beginning of the pandemic because she didn’t want to catch COVID, and she was worried about her safety because of the recent Black Lives Matter protests and officer shootings.
“I didn’t want to get caught up in that,” Luchinske said. “That was happening near our house. I was scared to go outside at the time.”
The CDC has developed a COVID-19 parental resource kit to help support parents, guardians and other adults serving children to recognize young people’s social, emotional and mental health challenges and to help ensure their well-being.
However, other children may not need mental health help and they may not have a gloomy picture of the future.
Allyson’s sister Emily Luchinske, 16 and a sophomore at Walden, said she was never too fazed by the pandemic — she said she’s an introvert and was OK without much physical social interaction during quarantine. She said she isn’t worried about the future and things getting back to normal. With the vaccine, she said, everything is going to get at least a little bit better.
“I’m hopeful,” she said.
Cancellations
One thing that sticks out about the COVID-19 pandemic for many people is the seemingly limitless cancellations.
Emily Luchinske said the pandemic was very weird and surreal at first — it reminded her almost exactly of a video game about a virus spreading that she’s played.
“We were about to have the winter dance at school, and I remember everyone being very angry because the student council canceled the dance,” she said.
A violin player, she was also supposed to go on an orchestra trip to Virginia, which was canceled. “A lot of the orchestra and band kids were angry as well,” she said. “We only have so much time in high school and I wanted to make memories.”
Allyson Luchinske plays the cello in orchestra as well and was disappointed that the first time she theoretically could go on a trip, all of the sudden she couldn’t anymore.
“But then I remembered that I’ll get to go next year,” she said. “I didn’t really want to go to the place that they were going to go this year.”
Allyson said it took some getting used to when everything closed.
“I was a little bit worried about what would happen in the future,” Allyson said.
The family ordered a lot from DoorDash, an online food ordering and delivery system, which took away Allyson’s opportunity to go to the store and buy snacks, something she enjoys doing.
“I couldn’t do that, so it was a little disappointing,” she said. “And errand runs, you can’t do those much anymore either.”
Sarah Frickensmith, 18 and a senior at Walden, said at the beginning of the pandemic, it didn’t seem like a big deal.
“Everyone thought it’ll be two weeks, none of us really thought of it as long,” Frickensmith said. “But it was a lot more than that.”
Miranda Svacina, 18 and also a senior at Walden, said she was looking forward to having fun and enjoying a break from schoolwork for a bit, but then realized she had to take it as a serious matter.
Frickensmith said normally she’s involved in clubs and extracurricular activities. Without those, she felt a decrease in motivation to do a lot of things, she said. Trying to keep her grades up and applying to college also added to her stress.
Changing social interactions
Keeping in touch has mainly gone virtual for many people — except for those within the same household.
Emily Luchinske said she has mainly kept in touch with her friends through text messaging and social media during the pandemic. She also made internet friends through Twitter. She joined a group chat of about 30 people who all like a particular YouTube user whose focus is gaming.
“They’re really awesome people,” Emily said of the group chat. “We do Zoom calls and text all the time. It’s been an amazing experience to meet all these awesome people through the internet.”
Allyson Luchinske began the pandemic with a few video calls to her friends, and messaging people on Snapchat, but said she has since lost contact with them.
“Everyone pretty much ghosted me,” Allyson said. “Everyone wants to be alone right now for some reason.”
She said she’s currently keeping contact with a few people, but otherwise hasn’t really been socializing.
Not seeing a lot of people didn’t help Frickensmith’s stress with grades and college applications.
Svacina said she was able to virtually connect with family and friends and emphasized the importance of connection before going off to college. She’s also enjoying being back inside school walls and seeing her peers in person again for the first time in about a year.
Leah Andersen, 12 and a seventh-grader at Walden, said she tried to look on the bright side throughout the beginning of the pandemic, but it was difficult to social distance for her family as well — her grandfather had been a smoker for 60 years and his lungs aren’t in the best shape. Andersen described herself as a “very social person” who loves to talk to people.
“We couldn’t visit him and that was super hard,” Andersen said.
Luckily, her grandfather never caught the disease and “he’s still going strong,” she said.
She also couldn’t see her cousins as much. Her family usually visits her cousins who live far away 2-3 times a year, and last year they were only able to visit once.
“That’s really hard because we all really enjoy being together,” she said.
However, with the vaccine becoming more widespread and restrictions lifting recently, Andersen has been able to hang out with her friends outside and play catch. They’ve gotten a lot closer to each other as a result of the pandemic, which is a really good thing, she said.
Worrying about health
Emily Luchinske said she wasn’t too worried about herself during the brunt of the pandemic; she mostly was worried about her friends, siblings and parents who are immunocompromised. She’s also been concerned that her peers then and now aren’t taking it seriously.
“A lot of them aren’t wearing their masks over their nose or just being stupid in general,” she said.
The Luchinske family was “especially quarantined,” she said. “Spreading the virus to those individuals was not an option.”
Svacina was also worried about the health of her family, including herself.
Her grandmother just turned 100 and was diagnosed with COVID. Her kidneys were failing as well, which had Svacina very worried. However, her grandmother recovered and was able to come back from it.
Frickensmith said she tried to remain calm and thought more about the people who were in more severe danger than she was when taking COVID precautions. She and her family were mostly worried about her grandmother as well, until she recently got the vaccine.
“She was living alone and dealing with limited contact with her kids and grandkids,” Frickensmith said. “Her support system lessened because of us not being able to see her.”
Conquering boredom
During the quarantine, the Luchinske family, which resides in Caledonia, went a little stir-crazy, Emily Luchinske said.
Besides Allyson, 12, and Emily, 16, there are three other children in the family, ages 5, 10 and 18.
The siblings often argued or stayed in their bedrooms and avoided each other. Allyson said her siblings “get more annoying by the day,” mainly because of the large age gap in between her and her siblings.
But as time went on, they played a lot of board games together and watched many movies.
“It’s gotten better since we’ve been used to hanging out with each other,” Emily said. “We’re definitely closer as a result of the pandemic.”
She kept busy by starting new hobbies, including journaling, painting and other creative outlooks.
“It was very good to keep my mind from getting bored,” she said.
Svacina said she had a calm outlook on the pandemic and was more bored than anything. She described herself as a busy, school-oriented person and wasn’t sure what to do with all her extra time. She participated in sports pre-COVID and typically works about 20 hours a week at Rogan’s Shoes.
“I’m constantly doing something,” she said. “It was very difficult to get used to that.”
After taking a few months off of work during the bulk of the shutdowns, Svacina was able to return to work in June or July, she said.
Looking forward to the future
Emily said she is looking forward to being a teacher’s assistant and getting class credit for some of her courses where the teachers are having difficulty with technology. She’s been typing up notes and writing instructions on how to grade papers.
She’s also looking forward to prom, but “it’s not a really big deal to me,” she said. “Graduation is a big deal. But even if it were online, it wouldn’t be the biggest deal to me.”
Some of her friends were upset that their sporting events were canceled, but “there’s nothing to be upset about for me,” she said. She’s hoping “things calm down” by her senior year.
In the future, Allyson Luchinske is hoping she can hang out with friends more. She also wants to go see a movie, because she hasn’t been to a movie theater in a while.
Leah Andersen echoed these thoughts; she’s looking forward to being physically closer to people in the future — not six feet apart — and not having to wear masks.
Svacina is looking forward to events like Summerfest that haven’t gone on in the past year. She’s also looking forward to prom and graduation, and graduation especially because it’s something she’s worked her whole life for, she said.
Frickensmith is looking forward to prom and graduation “in whatever form they may be,” and going onto college, she said.
What they learned
The pandemic taught Emily Luchinske to be more independent, and to not rely on others, she said. She had to slightly teach herself throughout virtual schooling which contributed to gaining this valuable lesson.
The year changing from 2020 to 2021 also helped Emily look forward to the future.
“I know that the year changing isn’t going to change much, but having that number change is just a way to put everything behind us,” she said. “COVID isn’t going to go away magically, and we need to avoid going out, wash our hands, wear masks and take the necessary precautions. It’s not just going to go away and be a thing of the past. We need to work for it.”
“I hope it gets better in the future; there’s no guarantee, though,” Allyson Luchinske said.
Additionally, being away from everyone taught Emily to appreciate the loved ones in her life a lot more, she said.
Svacina said she learned to appreciate the mundane things in life and not to take things for granted.
“I have an understanding of the position that I’m in, and that I did not really suffer,” Svacina said.
Frickensmith has also gained a deeper appreciation for things she has. With her extra free time, she’s paid more attention to the news and current events.
“I have an appreciation for others and a worldly view of what’s going on,” she said.
She’s gotten a lot closer to her family, she said. They’ve gone on more walks and played more games. With college looming, Frickensmith appreciates the time she’s spending with them because she knows she soon won’t be living close to them.
“I’m making the best of what’s left of my senior year,” she said.
She is in no hurry for things to get back to normal — she’s learned to have a more positive outlook on life, she said.
The pandemic has taught Andersen that even though one can have so many great things at a time, one can also lose so much in a heartbeat.
“Be thankful for what you have. Anything can be taken away with a big virus like COVID,” she said.
