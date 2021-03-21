Five Walden girls share how COVID impacted their past, present and future

Some of her friends were upset that their sporting events were canceled, but “there’s nothing to be upset about for me,” she said. She’s hoping “things calm down” by her senior year.

In the future, Allyson Luchinske is hoping she can hang out with friends more. She also wants to go see a movie, because she hasn’t been to a movie theater in a while.

Leah Andersen echoed these thoughts; she’s looking forward to being physically closer to people in the future — not six feet apart — and not having to wear masks.

Svacina is looking forward to events like Summerfest that haven’t gone on in the past year. She’s also looking forward to prom and graduation, and graduation especially because it’s something she’s worked her whole life for, she said.

Frickensmith is looking forward to prom and graduation “in whatever form they may be,” and going onto college, she said.

What they learned

The pandemic taught Emily Luchinske to be more independent, and to not rely on others, she said. She had to slightly teach herself throughout virtual schooling which contributed to gaining this valuable lesson.

The year changing from 2020 to 2021 also helped Emily look forward to the future.