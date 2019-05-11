RACINE — Ten thousand square feet of added space. That was the difference between Fischer USA, an employer of close to 70 people locally, staying in Racine or leaving it.
On Friday, Fischer USA, 3715 Blue River Ave., celebrated the opening of its new east addition, which brought total space up to about 48,000 square feet. The company incorporated in Racine in 1941 and has never budged from its original site — although it has expanded several times, said Ryan Brath, president and chief operating officer of the Switzerland-based company. The Racine operation is the company’s only U.S. location.
Fischer manufactures and rebuilds high-speed spindles. A spindle is “the engine of a machine tool,” Brath explained. “Any bit that is cutting metal needs something behind it turning it. And the spindle is what’s behind it, turning … anything that’s removing metal.”
Fischer’s customers include specialty industries, automotive, mold and die, and aerospace.
“Sixty percent of what we do in the U.S. is aerospace,” Brath said. “So, we’re very focused on Boeing out of this plant.”
High-speed spindles need a full rebuild every 5,000 to 10,000 hours of use, Brath said, and that work comprises about 60 percent of Fischer USA’s revenues.
New addition in use
Fischer USA was able to expand when it was allowed to buy about 1 acre of city-owned Pierce Woods Park — despite some opposition from citizens. Actual construction of the approximately $3.5 million addition started in August 2017, and manufacturing started there early last December, Brath said.
“We had about as many things, in a small project, as you could imagine happen did happen,” he said.
Those included weather delays and delays because of materials not arriving on time and a bit of contaminated soil which delayed the project another three weeks.
But now the addition is essentially finished and in use, although a large part of it is still wide open for more machinery. One big advantage is provides, besides more space, is that the company was able to build in two large overhead cranes that move on tracks.
Brath said Fischer — which is currently hiring — is planning to increase manufacturing; those operations are primarily to support the service side of the business. He expects to add a third shift at the beginning of next year.
For the City of Racine, perhaps the greatest benefit from Fischer USA’s addition is keeping the company in Racine. Without it, Brath said, Fischer would have been looking for a new home somewhere near Interstate 94.
“Overall, we’re really happy that we’re still in Racine,” Brath said. “That was the main objective with this whole thing.”
“Overall, we’re really happy that we’re still in Racine. That was the main objective with this whole thing.” Ryan Brath, president and chief operating officer of Fischer USA
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Right, of course lets not mention they could have expanded on the other side of the building which probably still has an empty building for sale.
But of course its easier to expand into a city park and kill 13 mature oak and hickory trees, despite as they admit "some local opposition". That "local" opposition had over 2000 signatures asking them to expand on the other side of the property, thus eliminating or reusing an empty building which is an eyesore rather than a beautiful, historic acre of park and a grove of trees, deeded to the city many, many years ago by Joshua Pierce.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.