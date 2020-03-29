First Racine innovation gala honors five companies

Twin Disc, headquartered at 1328 Racine St., was recognized for its longevity, having reached the century mark in 2018. From the podium, Batten pointed out how rare a feat that is: Less than 1% of companies last 100 years or more, he said — and the Racine area has seven of them, he said. That shows how special is the foundation of innovation that this community was built upon, he said.

Mason said InSinkErator, based at 1250 International Drive, “is a prime example of the continuing arc of innovation in Racine.

“Not only was the first garbage disposal invented and manufactured here, InSinkErator has continued to innovate, today holding over 400 patents and counting,” he said. And its main innovation, the kitchen garbage disposer, is an important part of the solution to extending the life of the local landfill.

About Andis Co., based at 1800 Renaissance Blvd., Mason said, “Andis Company is another example of a Racine company that began innovating nearly a century ago, and has never stopped.