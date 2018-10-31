MOUNT PLEASANT — First Call Heating & Cooling has purchased a new location at 4603 Durand Ave. in Mount Pleasant, just east of Meachem Road. First Call Heating & Cooling is a heating, ventilation and air-conditioning company locally owned and operated by Joel and Julie Venn.
First Call Heating & Cooling plans to use the new location as its primary office and warehouse, which will include training rooms for new employees. The additional space will allow First Call to keep inventory at a central location, rather than the two storage facilities the company currently rents in different locations.
Business Lending Partners, the business finance division of the Racine County Economic Development Corporation, provided financing to First Call through a county loan fund in partnership with Johnson Bank.
The arrangement allowed First Call to secure more than 90 percent of the financing for the purchase of the new location, reserving the company’s own cash to grow the business.
According to BLP, the intended use of the Racine County Loan Fund is to provide gap financing to small businesses, reducing the borrower’s equity requirement and provide attractive rates and terms to assist growing businesses. Priorities like improving the local economy through business investments and job creation, which were met by First Call, are necessary eligibility criteria for the loan program.
First Call installs, diagnoses, repairs, and maintains all major brands of HVAC appliances. The company uses the latest technologies.
The company’s staff maintains certifications in multiple areas of expertise.
