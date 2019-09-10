RACINE — Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corp. will host a free workshop, “Accounting for the Non-Accountant: Financial Projections and Understanding Cash Flow,” from 6-8 p.m. Sept. 26 at US Bank, 4701 Washington Ave.
According to WWBIC, the workshop will help people create financial projections and better understand their business’ cash flow statements. They will learn how to read financial documents, how money flows in and out of their business and how projections impact their business.
Preregistration is requested. For more information or to register contact Amanda Lipke, alipke@wwbic.com or 262-898-5002.
