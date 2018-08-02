RACINE — The vacant food court building on Monument Square will soon house a rustic, farm-to-table breakfast and lunch spot called The Maple Table.
When Tony and Tamara LoPiparo moved from Franklin to Caledonia six months ago, they thought it was almost too good to be true that the building at 520 Main St. had been empty since the Downtown Subway closed in October 2017. They jumped at the chance to open up a new Downtown eatery right on Monument Square and signed a lease on the building with the option to purchase.
The couple plans to open The Maple Table in November, though they may push the date back to January or February if they are behind schedule.
The LoPiparos got the keys to the building on Saturday and will soon begin work to completely renovate the space. The old booths and tables will be gone and the whole interior will get a makeover, transforming it with party and banquet rooms and a bar. Local architect Robert Yuhas is working to change the layout and design to a more rustic mom-and-pop feel, pending city approval.
Though the restaurant will typically be open until around 3 p.m. most weekdays, it will be available to rent out after-hours for private events and offer catering service.
“There was a need for breakfast and lunch places that were big enough to have a place where people can gather and celebrate things,” Tamara said. “That was a really big draw.”
On Fridays, the restaurant will stay open into the evenings with a fish fry and bar service, especially during Downtown events such as First Fridays.
Both Tony and Tamara’s fathers are lifelong entrepreneurs. Tony grew up working at his father’s longtime restaurant, That’s Amore, in Greenfield, and Tamara was raised on a farm that harvested maple syrup. The couple met when Tamara was working at a competing restaurant across the street.
Between the two, the couple has a combined 35 years of experience working in restaurants in various roles.
The menu
Tamara’s farm upbringing gave the couple the idea to use the ingredient as an anchor for the whole menu. Johnstown-based Anderson Farms has partnered with The Maple Table to provide syrup for the restaurant, which will serve maple-infused bacon, iced tea and vinaigrette, among 30 to 40 other menu items.
The LoPiparos are also open to partnering with other local farms for various ingredients in order to serve as much farm-to-table food as possible.
“It’s not rocket science to serve fresh food,” Tony said. “It’s a little more expensive, but I’m willing to take that.”
Standard American breakfast food is the menu’s primary focus, but with some twists such as blueberry ricotta pancakes and crab cake benedicts. Everything will be served in large, family-style portions, but it’s all meant to be kept relatively simple.
“Do a few things very well; that’s my philosophy,” Tony said. “There’s a few mom-and-pop places around here, but I’m happy to be the next one.”
Breakfast business? Minimal during weekdays I guess. Lunch? Possible. Friday fish? Up against better parking and sports bars (Dewey’s). Good luck.
Open for breakfast and lunch means open prior to lunch.
Just do 1 thing great, and just a handful of sides , great... and homemade bread, great gravy's... fast and fresh...to big of a menu is a killer...keep it simple and straight forward.. good luck...just how much is the lease??? c'mon JT ask a relevant ?
Single...research (Robert Brooks) says 70% after 6 PM.
Much of the downtown business is during the day when county and city workers are working. IMO, it would be better to open prior to the lunch hour. But that's just me... Good luck!
The article says the restaurant will typically be open until 3:00. I took it to mean they will be open for breakfast and lunch. But that's just me.
Dinner only on Friday? Sounds like another Blue Bear or Roost.
Sounds neat, best wishes to them!
Great idea this should be great success, but i’d take it a step further and go from farm to toilet.
Didn’t Robert Brooks say 70% of the stuff happens downtown after 6:00 PM?
