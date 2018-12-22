RACINE — For Roberta Schulz, closing Out of the Pan and opening Downtown Sixth Street’s newest restaurant, Roberta, is a return to her roots.
It’s also a case of: If you build it, she will come.
Schulz recently opened Roberta at 322 Sixth St., starting with a soft opening on Dec. 7. That was almost exactly 18 years to the day she and a business partner opened the first Out of the Pan, Dec. 8, 2000, at 418 Sixth St.
In January of 2007, she moved Out of the Pan to 550 State St. and now has bounced back to the street where she started.
“I’ve kind of come full circle,” she remarked. “I started on Sixth Street and I’m ending on Sixth Street. If all goes well, this will be the last hurrah.”
Schulz said moving her business to the new location was partly because she wanted to be in the thick of big Downtown events such as Party on the Pavement and the parades.
Also, she explained, she is good friends with the building’s owners, Chris Hefel and Andy Meyer.
“They came to me and asked me if I would be interested in relocating,” Schulz said. She didn’t want to invest in building a new restaurant. However, “They said, ‘If we build it, will you come?’ And I said yes.”
What Meyer and Hefel built is an homage to the space’s origins as one-half of a Red Cross Drug Store. For example, the back bar has a backlit sign that proclaims, “Prescriptions.”
“I do think that it still has very much a vintage feel to it,” Schulz said. “The floor is the original tile floor,” the entrance still has the original Red Cross name in tiles, and the crown molding is original.
Also, the logo includes the international symbol for a pharmacy. The one she and the owners chose looks like a martini glass, Schulz pointed out.
Schulz said she was on the fence about whether to keep the Out of the Pan name for her new restaurant, which seats about 30 people. But, ultimately, she decided to go with just her first name.
“People know you by your name, and then, half of my customers say to me, ‘We don’t even say we’re going to Out of the Pan — we say we’re going to Roberta’s.”
She added, “After 18 years of doing this, I feel I’ve earned the name.”
New menu
About the only thing on the Roberta menu that’s carried over directly from Out of the Pan is the signature salad by that name.
“There are little twists on a few things that people really liked,” she said. For example, with that salad, Schulz has replaced the dried cranberries with dried cherries.
She turned the buffalo tacos at Out of the Pan into Buffalo Chicken Flatbread Pizza.
“I wanted something new, something a little bit different but staying in that same style of Out of the Pan cooking, whatever that may be,” she said.
Schulz said she really enjoys foods from the South, and her new menu reflects that.
“Definitely, my menu now is more comfort food; the portions are big.” For example, she bulked up the burgers from 6 ounces to 8 ounces.
Much of what is on the Roberta menu are things that Schulz started testing as specials at Out of the Pan.
However, the menu is new, she noted. She said it could change if the opinions are less than favorable. So far, she said, good sellers have included: the Fried Green Tomato and Bacon Roast Beef and Smoked Provolone and Buttermilk Fried Chicken sandwiches. Schulz said she also really likes the Roberta Burger and the Spinach and goat cheese salad.
She also came up with an almost-new selection of cocktails, only bringing two from Out of the Pan.
Roberta is open for lunch 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Saturday; dinner 5-9 p.m. Thursday and 5-10 p.m. Friday; and for brunch from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. For now, until Schulz has a credit card system in place, the restaurant is cash only.
For more information, call 262-800-3019. Note: the area code MUST be dialed.
