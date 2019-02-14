STURTEVANT — Evinrude, the American Boat and Yacht Council (ABYC) and the National Marine Distributors Association (NMDA) announced Thursday that Evinrude will donate $2 million worth of Evinrude ETec V-6 outboard engines to the ABYC Foundation to support next-generation marine technician training.
The donation, which Evinrude said is the largest of its kind in history, will support students in high schools and colleges across the U.S. and Canada. NMDA will provide funds for schools to buy related materials and to transport the engines.
The donation by Evinrude, which is based at 10101 Science Drive in Sturtevant, includes access to the entire Evinrude training curriculum including fundamentals and professional level online courses.
Upon successful completion of this curriculum and associated tests, students will have the option to make a transition to the certification-level course at Evinrude’s technical training centers.
In addition to the Evinrude training curriculum, the company said highly discounted Evinrude outboard engine test tanks and Evinrude outboard educational service tool packages are available to schools.
“Recreational boats are becoming increasingly more integrated, which requires technicians to be well-versed in a multitude of advanced systems,” stated Tracy Crocker, Evinrude’s senior vice president and general manager. “By donating Evinrude engines and our training curriculum, we are providing the tools necessary to increase the number of certified professionals trained to service modern, technologically advanced direct fuel-injection engines. Furthermore, we are maintaining Evinrude’s longstanding commitment to the marine industry, while meeting dealer demands for additional trained and talented employees.”
Educational partnership
ABYC is the premier nonprofit member organization that develops global safety standards for the design, construction, maintenance, and repair of recreational boats. ABYC will offer its accredited curriculum, which includes textbooks and training materials, together with the Evinrude outboards and training curriculum to schools.
“Technical education and hands-on training need our full support so that students can develop their technical abilities and creativity,” stated Jeff Wasil, engineering manager, emissions and regulatory development for Evinrude. “The donation package and partnership put together by Evinrude, ABYC, and NMDA provides a comprehensive marine technical training program, supporting schools and students with the tools they need to be successful in this industry.”
NMDA, the leading trade association for U.S. and Canadian marine products distributors, will be providing matching funds to assist schools, as needed, with costs associated with purchasing test tanks, tools and with shipping outboards.
Interested accredited schools can apply online by visiting the ABYC Foundation website at www.abycfoundation.org or contact ABYC for further information. Evinrude and NMDA will also be reaching out to their dealerships and distributor networks to identify specific schools which would provide the most meaningful impacts to local communities.
