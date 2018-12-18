SOMERS — The Small Business Development Center located at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside has announced a new entrepreneurial training program scheduled to be held on Monday, Feb. 4.
ETP is an intensive six-month program to assist those qualified applicants who want to start a business or grow an existing business, and who want to write a high-quality business plan suitable for presentation to a bank. This is a grant-based program presented in cooperation with Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation to qualified applicants.
Key program features include face-to-face classes, individual business planning consulting outside of class time and networking with other entrepreneurs. Guest speakers are associated with Huntington Bank, Community State Bank, CenTrust Bank and SBDC successful clients.
For more information or to apply for the program, call program assistant Tessa Nyary at 262-595-3362. She will go through a list of questions and evaluate if the program will be a good fit. Once the questionnaire is completed, applicants will be contacted by business consultant Mary Fischer-Tracy, who will discuss your business and whether or not you will be accepted to the program.
