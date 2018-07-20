Subscribe for 17¢ / day

RACINE — BrightStar Wisconsin Foundation and NEWaukee announced that Hatch, a rotating, high-energy idea pitch program designed to facilitate connections between prospective entrepreneurs and those within the community who support them, will pitch business ideas from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, at The Branch 1501, 1501 Washington Ave.

Presenters have five minutes to pitch in front of judges and a live audience for the chance to win $2,000 and be selected as a semi-finalist for the Hatch regional finale. The winning pitch will go on to the finale hosted in Racine in November for a chance at an additional $5,000 awarded from the BrightStar Wisconsin Foundation and the Wisconsin Economic Development Association.

The presenters include:

  • Benjamin Taft, Landmark Acoustics LLC. Applied acoustics software for speech therapists and their clients.
  • Seth Muller, Muller Motors. Turning petroleum powered cars into electric vehicles.
  • Nikia Johnson, Sekhere. Revolutionizing the brick-and-mortar experience by disrupting the way packages are
  • delivered.
  • Jacinta Lagos, The Argentine Experience. Bringing alfojar (al-pha-hor), the national cookie from Argentina to the United States.
  • Matt Glaman, ForkdIn. Food discovery service/application to allow individuals to experience local and new food scenes.

For more information about Hatch, go to www.hatchwi.com.

