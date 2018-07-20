RACINE — BrightStar Wisconsin Foundation and NEWaukee announced that Hatch, a rotating, high-energy idea pitch program designed to facilitate connections between prospective entrepreneurs and those within the community who support them, will pitch business ideas from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, at The Branch 1501, 1501 Washington Ave.
Presenters have five minutes to pitch in front of judges and a live audience for the chance to win $2,000 and be selected as a semi-finalist for the Hatch regional finale. The winning pitch will go on to the finale hosted in Racine in November for a chance at an additional $5,000 awarded from the BrightStar Wisconsin Foundation and the Wisconsin Economic Development Association.
The presenters include:
- Benjamin Taft, Landmark Acoustics LLC. Applied acoustics software for speech therapists and their clients.
- Seth Muller, Muller Motors. Turning petroleum powered cars into electric vehicles.
- Nikia Johnson, Sekhere. Revolutionizing the brick-and-mortar experience by disrupting the way packages are
- delivered.
- Jacinta Lagos, The Argentine Experience. Bringing alfojar (al-pha-hor), the national cookie from Argentina to the United States.
- Matt Glaman, ForkdIn. Food discovery service/application to allow individuals to experience local and new food scenes.
For more information about Hatch, go to www.hatchwi.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.