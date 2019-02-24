STURTEVANT — Businesses of all sizes in the Racine area are invited to attend a free, two-hour energy-saving event sponsored by the Racine Sustainable Business Network.
This first-quarter program is scheduled for 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Tuesday at Cree, 9201 Washington Ave. Breakfast snacks will be available.
Tuesday’s event is called “Energy Savings Through Lighting.” Any company, business, government agency, school, or nonprofit that has a building or office will learn ways to save money and energy by installing new lighting and new lighting technology.
The goal is to explain the latest technology in lighting, the steps to acquire an installation and financial support. Officials from Cree and Focus on Energy are among those scheduled to make presentations. Cree is a leading producer of LED lighting.
There will also be an opportunity for interaction with others to share best practices on the subject. Participants will also assist RSBN with input on future workshops topics.
At 9 a.m., Cree will offer the option of a plant tour or a SmartCast demonstration for interested participants to learn about sustainable products and practices firsthand.
To learn more about RSBN and to register for this event, go to www.racinesustainablebusinessnetwork.weebly.com.
The RSBN is an initiative of Greening Greater Racine, “an inclusive environmental movement of people, faith communities, environmental organizations, businesses, and government leaders working to inspire, educate, and motivate people to take action to make a healthier and more sustainable Racine area now and in the future.”
RSBN’s goal is to sponsor quarterly meetings on topics such as lighting and HVAC energy, zero-waste programs, water conservation, responsible land use, green purchasing and community responsibility to sustainability. These events are designed to bring local companies together to share and learn from each other.
