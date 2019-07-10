RACINE — The Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corp. is scheduled to host “Perfecting Your Pitch” from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on July 17 at the WWBIC office, 245 Main St. suite 102. The session is designed to teach participants the importance of an “elevator pitch” and how to create and evaluate their own.
Scheduled guest presenters included Alexander Erasing of Mount Sinai Gym, 2005 Lathrop Ave., and Alex Hart-Upendo of Build a Bow, a fashion and special-events business.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.