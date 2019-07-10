{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — The Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corp. is scheduled to host “Perfecting Your Pitch” from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on July 17 at the WWBIC office, 245 Main St. suite 102. The session is designed to teach participants the importance of an “elevator pitch” and how to create and evaluate their own.

Scheduled guest presenters included Alexander Erasing of Mount Sinai Gym, 2005 Lathrop Ave., and Alex Hart-Upendo of Build a Bow, a fashion and special-events business.

— Mick Burke

