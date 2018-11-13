Try 1 month for 99¢

RACINE — A new Puerto Rican restaurant, El Gustazo, opened Tuesday at 3505 Spring St.

El Gustazo, which in Spanish means “a great pleasure,” is located at the site of the former Old Dutch Custard shop and Santa Fe La Original restaurant.

El Gustazo is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. For more information call 262-456-4881.

