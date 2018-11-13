RACINE — A new Puerto Rican restaurant, El Gustazo, opened Tuesday at 3505 Spring St.
El Gustazo, which in Spanish means “a great pleasure,” is located at the site of the former Old Dutch Custard shop and Santa Fe La Original restaurant.
El Gustazo is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. For more information call 262-456-4881.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.