RACINE — Brent Ekman has opened a new business, Ekman Automotive, that for now will continue to share a corner with D’Acquisto Motors, 1202 Lathrop Ave.
Ekman has performed the service work for D’Acquisto as an employee for the past eight years. On Friday, he closed on the purchase of the property and the service business; the auto sales business has become his tenant.
Ekman, an Automotive Service Excellence-certified master technician with 30 years’ experience, has two service bays and said he expects to eventually hire another mechanic.
Frank D’Acquisto, owner of D’Acquisto Motors, said he will be looking for a new, somewhat larger location within the next year or two. He said he outgrew the corner years ago.
With reconstruction of much of Washington Avenue scheduled for 2021, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation project will shave that corner and change it from a 90-degree corner to a rounded one. That will bring it up to modern design standards and allow eastbound semitrailers to more easily turn south onto Lathrop Avenue, City Engineer John Rooney explained.
Although D’Acquisto sold only 152 square feet of the property, he will lose a driveway on Lathrop Avenue and the reconfiguration will affect his operation; he plans to find a new location before the road project happens.
Ekman Automotive will stay at that corner.
