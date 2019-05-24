RACINE — A north-side eatery, Egg Plant Café & Catering, is coming to Downtown, sunny side up.
The Egg Plant Café & Catering opened at 3751 Douglas Ave. at Clock Tower Place in January 2018. Sunday will be the café’s last day there, before chef and café operator Aaron Morris move the business to 240B Main St. That previously was the site of Legacy on Main and, before that, the Pink Magnolia Restaurant & Lounge.
Egg Plant is a breakfast-lunch café run by Morris and owned by his father, David Morris.
The name Egg Plant Café refers not to the vegetable eggplant, but to the fact that eggs are Morris’ specialty and the star at his café. All dishes are made from scratch in a skillet — not scooped out of a steam well, Morris says. He also makes all of his own sauces except for the mayonnaise.
Morris said he’s moving Downtown for a few reasons.
“It’s been tough to get people out here on Douglas,” he said Friday, and many of his regular customers have said they’d prefer the café to be Downtown. Morris said he expects to reopen in his new spot by sometime during the second week in June.
Another reason for the coming move, he said, is that he has a beer and wine license for his north-side location but has been on the waiting list for a full liquor license. He estimated that 80 percent of his Egg Plant customers try to order a bloody mary before even looking at the menu, but the café is unable to oblige.
However, by moving to 240B Main St., Morris will inherit the full liquor license assigned to that address (pending approvals).
“It has everything to do with the full B liquor license,” he said.
Adding dinners
Egg Plant Café has a Friday night fish fry, but with the move Downtown, Morris said that after he gets a full liquor license he will start serving dinner about six nights a week, all but Sundays. It will be a separate dinner menu: “high-end pub stuff,” he said.
Before getting the full liquor license, Morris said, Egg Plant Café will maintain its current hours of 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday, then extend into dinner hours after getting the license.
Another wrinkle Morris expects to add will be a morning bakery shift, making pastries that will offer fast menu items in addition to sit-down dining.
Another opportunity at 240B Main St. will be to partner with the adjacent Uncorkt, 240A Main St., as Morris has done previously. He said he would also like to offer light fare for people who are relaxing and tasting wines there.
“Downtown is truly becoming a foodie destination; the addition off Egg Plant Café just adds another layer to the tapestry of cuisines available,” said Kelly Kruse, Downtown Racine Corp. executive director.
“We’re taking it to the big stage,” Morris said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.