Eastman to speak at WWBIC event Feb. 5

RACINE — Local businesswoman Jennifer Eastman is scheduled to be the featured speaker at “Strong Women Strong Coffee,” a free Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corp. event set for Feb. 5 at the Racine Building on Gateway’s Downtown Racine campus.
Eastman, vice president of Merchants Division of Budd Van Lines in Racine, will share information, tips and resources from her experience as a business women and entrepreneur.
Registration is from 7:30 a.m. to 8 a.m., and the event is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. This is a networking event for entrepreneurs and business professionals focused on “achieving something fresh for themselves and/or for their business,” according to the WWBIC.