You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Eastman to speak at WWBIC event Feb. 5
0 comments

Eastman to speak at WWBIC event Feb. 5

{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — Local businesswoman Jennifer Eastman is scheduled to be the featured speaker at “Strong Women Strong Coffee,” a free Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corp. event set for Feb. 5 at the Racine Building on Gateway’s Downtown Racine campus.

Eastman, vice president of Merchants Division of Budd Van Lines in Racine, will share information, tips and resources from her experience as a business women and entrepreneur.

Registration is from 7:30 a.m. to 8 a.m., and the event is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. This is a networking event for entrepreneurs and business professionals focused on “achieving something fresh for themselves and/or for their business,” according to the WWBIC.

Jennifer Eastman

Eastman

 Pete Wicklund
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Michael "Mick" Burke covers business and the Village of Sturtevant. He is the proud father of two daughters and owner of a fantastic, although rug-chewing, German shepherd dog.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News