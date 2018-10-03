EAST TROY — The Village of East Troy is receiving a $250,000 state grant to help finance the renovation of a vacant downtown building into a new microbrewery and restaurant, a project expected to provide a significant boost to the village’s historic square.
The Community Development Investment Grant from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation is planned to be used for restoration work on the former State Bank of East Troy building, which is more than 120 years old and has been vacant since 2017.
The building at 2905 Main St. is planned to be the home of the East Troy Brewery, which will be majority owned and operated by longtime East Troy residents Ted and Ann Zess, and is expected to open later this year, according to a release from the WEDC.
The new business is hoped to be an integral part of the Village Square, the centerpiece of downtown that regularly hosts festivals and band concerts. The building, located on southwest corner of the square, is being restored closer to its original look of 1892 and will complement the rest of the historic buildings on the square. Downtown East Troy is located about 10½ miles west of Downtown Waterford.
One of the planned unique attractions of the brewery is an automated brewing system that will enable customers to view an interactive control system to understand how the brewing process takes place, which will bring a modern twist on both a historical process and a historical building.
Lt. Governor Rebecca Kleefisch, East Troy Village President Scott Seager and Derek D’Auria, executive director of the Walworth County Economic Development Alliance, were on hand for the announcement Tuesday in East Troy.
Once it opens, East Troy Brewery is projected to employ up to 12 full-time workers and between 10 to 20 part-time staff members.
The renovation work and business startup is estimated to cost about $2.5 million and is being funded by the WEDC grant, the Community Development Block Grant revolving loan fund from the Village of East Troy, bank financing from Park Bank and local investors.
WEDC’s Community Development Investment Grant Program supports community development and redevelopment efforts, primarily in downtown areas. The matching grants are awarded based on the ability of applicants to demonstrate the economic impact of the proposed project, including public and private partnership development, financial need and use of sustainable downtown development practices.
